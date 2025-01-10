Sangam (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
50.25
68.45
69.07
43.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
935.4
818.95
647.14
516.2
Net Worth
985.65
887.4
716.21
559.62
Minority Interest
Debt
1,004.69
810.05
610.31
589.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
48.04
40.49
40.94
61.96
Total Liabilities
2,038.38
1,737.94
1,367.46
1,211.09
Fixed Assets
1,136.95
872.13
672.9
598.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
50.24
56.94
8.49
0.09
Deferred Tax Asset Net
11.35
7.95
3.08
10.67
Networking Capital
811.6
772.99
661.73
591.34
Inventories
651.34
509.59
527.97
371.53
Inventory Days
100.18
Sundry Debtors
454.83
352.36
376.43
293.96
Debtor Days
79.26
Other Current Assets
334.62
293.5
215.21
142
Sundry Creditors
-70.15
-77.89
-151.7
-124.67
Creditor Days
33.61
Other Current Liabilities
-559.04
-304.57
-306.18
-91.48
Cash
28.24
27.93
21.26
10.06
Total Assets
2,038.38
1,737.94
1,367.46
1,211.09
