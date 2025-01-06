Sangam (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.43
20.17
12.65
62.95
Depreciation
-80.52
-81
-77.05
-72.58
Tax paid
1.95
-6.87
17.8
-8.11
Working capital
0.73
-33.16
60.88
51.49
Other operating items
Operating
-74.4
-100.86
14.28
33.76
Capital expenditure
54.28
77.91
121.74
-589.41
Free cash flow
-20.12
-22.95
136.02
-555.65
Equity raised
1,008.64
956.6
904
807.3
Investing
-5.81
0
0
0.05
Financing
-43.36
-139.62
79.13
92.67
Dividends paid
0
0
3.94
7.88
Net in cash
939.34
794.03
1,123.09
352.25
