Sangam (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

416.75
(-3.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Sangam India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.43

20.17

12.65

62.95

Depreciation

-80.52

-81

-77.05

-72.58

Tax paid

1.95

-6.87

17.8

-8.11

Working capital

0.73

-33.16

60.88

51.49

Other operating items

Operating

-74.4

-100.86

14.28

33.76

Capital expenditure

54.28

77.91

121.74

-589.41

Free cash flow

-20.12

-22.95

136.02

-555.65

Equity raised

1,008.64

956.6

904

807.3

Investing

-5.81

0

0

0.05

Financing

-43.36

-139.62

79.13

92.67

Dividends paid

0

0

3.94

7.88

Net in cash

939.34

794.03

1,123.09

352.25

