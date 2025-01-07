iifl-logo-icon 1
Sangam (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

429.05
(2.95%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,353.55

1,782.97

1,637.91

1,593.94

yoy growth (%)

-24.08

8.85

2.75

5.95

Raw materials

-743.26

-1,008.83

-944.83

-911.5

As % of sales

54.91

56.58

57.68

57.18

Employee costs

-148.16

-190

-173.79

-159.76

As % of sales

10.94

10.65

10.61

10.02

Other costs

-338.77

-422.8

-392

-346.9

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.02

23.71

23.93

21.76

Operating profit

123.36

161.34

127.29

175.78

OPM

9.11

9.04

7.77

11.02

Depreciation

-80.52

-81

-77.05

-72.58

Interest expense

-49.23

-68.65

-62.82

-63.59

Other income

9.82

8.48

25.23

23.34

Profit before tax

3.43

20.17

12.65

62.95

Taxes

1.95

-6.87

17.8

-8.11

Tax rate

56.85

-34.06

140.71

-12.88

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.38

13.3

30.45

54.84

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.38

13.3

30.45

54.84

yoy growth (%)

-59.54

-56.32

-44.47

-28.81

NPM

0.39

0.74

1.85

3.44

