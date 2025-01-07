Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,353.55
1,782.97
1,637.91
1,593.94
yoy growth (%)
-24.08
8.85
2.75
5.95
Raw materials
-743.26
-1,008.83
-944.83
-911.5
As % of sales
54.91
56.58
57.68
57.18
Employee costs
-148.16
-190
-173.79
-159.76
As % of sales
10.94
10.65
10.61
10.02
Other costs
-338.77
-422.8
-392
-346.9
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.02
23.71
23.93
21.76
Operating profit
123.36
161.34
127.29
175.78
OPM
9.11
9.04
7.77
11.02
Depreciation
-80.52
-81
-77.05
-72.58
Interest expense
-49.23
-68.65
-62.82
-63.59
Other income
9.82
8.48
25.23
23.34
Profit before tax
3.43
20.17
12.65
62.95
Taxes
1.95
-6.87
17.8
-8.11
Tax rate
56.85
-34.06
140.71
-12.88
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.38
13.3
30.45
54.84
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.38
13.3
30.45
54.84
yoy growth (%)
-59.54
-56.32
-44.47
-28.81
NPM
0.39
0.74
1.85
3.44
