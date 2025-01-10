To,

The Members of Sangam (India) Limited

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Sangam (India) Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements:

The key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Key audit matter description Principal Audit Procedures Capital Work In Progress (CWIP) Principal Audit Procedures performed Rs. 21459 lakhs (Refer Note 5 to the Standalone Financial Statements) The Company has two projects under progress for expansion of business. During the year there was addition of Rs. 36354 Lakhs to CWIP and projects of Rs. 36567 Lakhs were capitalised. Out Audit procedures included the following: Since the CWIP is of a substantial amount and material in nature, we have considered the audit of the above area to be a key audit matter for reporting purpose i. Review of the Board minutes relating to the Project and its approval if any, required during the year. ii. Reviewing the terms of the work carried out at the site in accordance with the contracts/purchase orders. iii. Site visit by the audit team to physically verify the progress of the development of the project undertaken. iv. Reviewing the procedures carried out by the project team for capital work in progress, based on the bills submitted by the contractors/vendors. v. We tested the effectiveness of checks relating to the issue of various contracts/purchase orders, identification of distinct performance obligations by the company as well as the contractors/vendors. vi. We selected a sample of contracts and vendors invoices, compared the same with the bills submitted by the contractors/vendors, its certification by the project team and the subsequent payment by the accounts department in accordance with the terms and conditions of the contracts/purchase orders and approval by the proper authorities, authorised for the payment of the bills. vii. Tracing the payments made by the accounts, based on the certification of the bills by the project team, with the bank statement. viii. Determination as to whether the percentage of completion of the contract costs accounted for are corresponding to the liabilities and/or payments made by the company including reconciliations, if any. ix. Discussing the issues and observations of Capital Work in Progress with the management/accounts and finance team for clarification as and when required.

Information other than the financial statements and Auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management and those charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Companys Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing (SAs), we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rule, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report.

(g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended 31st March, 2024 has been paid/ provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with schedule V of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us.

(i) The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as on 31 st March, 2024 on its financial position under note no. 50 of Standalone Financial Statements.

(ii) The Company has made provision as at 31st March 2024 as required under the applicable Law or Accounting Standards for foreseeable losses on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(i) (a) The management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes of accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries); and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation given by the management under paragraph (2)(i)(a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

(j) The Dividend paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with the Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(k) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the said software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

Annexure "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS report on the standalone

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SANGAM (INDIA) LIMITED

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment, Capital Work-InProgress and relevant details of Right-of- Use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) As per the information and explanation given to us, the management at reasonable interval carries out the physical verification of the Property, Plant and Equipment. The material discrepancies, if any, on such verification, are appropriately dealt with in the books of account on reconciliation with the records.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder during the year.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year, In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. As informed to us, no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such verification.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks in principle are in agreement with the books of account of the Company for the respective periods.

(iii) (a) During the year the company has made investments in and provided guarantee to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, in respect of which:

(A) The Company has not made any additional investments in subsidiary company during the year. The balance of investments in the subsidiary company is as under:

To whom the aggregate amount during the year balance outstanding at the balance sheet date Investments in equity shares of subsidiary company NIL 3922

(B) The Company has made investments during the year in companies other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates as per the details below:

To whom the aggregate amount during the year (Rs. In Lakhs) balance outstanding at the balance sheet date (Rs. In Lakhs) Investment in Mutual Funds 341* 1027*

*Fair value as per Ind AS

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, and the terms and conditions of the guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest;

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not granted any loans to other companies, hence reporting clause under 3(iii)(c) to (f) is not applicable.

(iv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has complied with requirements of section 185 and 186 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees or security made by it during the year under audit;

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits under the directives of the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder, where applicable. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and such accounts and records have been so made and maintained by the company. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) a) The Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, cess and any other statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the disputed statutory dues in respect of (a) above that have not been deposited before appropriate authorities are as under:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount of disputed demand (Rs.in lakhs) Period to which the amount related (F.Y) Forum where Dispute is Pending 23-24 22-23 1 Central Excise Act 1944 Excise Duty and penalty 11 11 2015-16 Commissioner of Excise and Service Tax (Appeals) Jodhpur 2 Rajasthan Stamp Duty Act, 1998 Stamp Duty - 64 2006-07 Rajasthan High Court Jodhpur 3 Electricity Act, 2003 Fixed Charges Recovery 42 42 2009-10 to 2010-11 APTEL, New Delhi

(viii) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions previously unrecorded in books of accounts, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) as income during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(viii) of the Order are not applicable.

(ix) (a) Based on our audit procedures and as per the information and explanations provided by the management, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lenders.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures;

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year under review.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year under review.

(xi) (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the standalone financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the company has not been noticed or reported during the year;

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, no report under sub-section (12)of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanation given to us, no whistle-blower complaints were received during the year by the company;

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company, accordingly provisions of the Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the company:

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that all transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements etc., as required by the Indian Accounting Standards and the Companies Act, 2013

(xiv) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

(b) We have not considered the reports of the Internal Auditors in our audit as these reports were not made available to us for our review;

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, accordingly the provisions of clause 3(xvi) of the Order are not applicable;

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted we are of opinion that the company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and the immediately preceding financial year;

(xviii)There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable;

(ix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is incapable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, the Company does not have any unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount which is required to be transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 before the date of this report and within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act.

(b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of companies Act.

(xxi) There are no qualifications or adverse remarks given by the auditor in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the subsidiary company. As such provision of clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

Annexure "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS report on the standalone

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SANGAM (INDIA) LIMITED

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Sangam (India) Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements.

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial

Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).