Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

SANGAM (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve SANGAM (INDIA) LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / Half Year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on today i.e. 25th October, 2024, have inter-alia approved Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter/Half-year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

SANGAM (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 31 Jul 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, on recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, at its meeting held today, has approved appointment of Shri. Arjun Agal (ACS: 74400) as Company Secretary w.e.f. July 31, 2024. Brief details pursuant to SEBI Circular dated July 13, 2023 bearing reference no. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 with respect to the aforementioned appointment is enclosed as Annexure. The meeting commenced at 11:30 A.M. and concluded at 11:50 A.M.

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 3 May 2024

SANGAM (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday the 10th day of May 2024 at Bhilwara inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on 10th May, 2024 and Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on 10th May, 2024 and Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 The Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 along with the Statement of Assets & Liabilities as at and Statement of Cash Flow for the year ended 31st March, 2024. A copy of Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) along with Auditors Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.05.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024