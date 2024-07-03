Summary

Mallcom (India) Limited (MIL) was incorporated in December, 1983. The Company is one of the established manufacturers - exporter and distributor of Personal Protective Equipments. It has a long track record in the Industrial Safety Products category. The Company is having two subsidiary companies namely, Mallcom VSFT Gloves Pvt. Ltd. and Mallcom Safety Pvt. Ltd.In the last 4 decades, the Company established itself as an integrated manufacturer and distributor of head to toe protection equipment and a trusted partner of global brands. Mallcoms products and manufacturing facilities are accredited with ISO,SA,SEDEX and Fair Wear certifications. It further established itself as a holistic manufacturer and a valued partner for buyers importing under their own brand name. With its expansive footprint through its presence in more than 50 countries across six continents, the Company brought scale to business as Indias leading personal protective equipment company.The Company expanded production to Gujarat and Ghatakpukur in 2021. The Company acquired 100% equity stake in Best Safety Private Limited and it became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in 2021. During the year 2022-23, the erstwhile wholly owned subsidiary Best Safety Private Limited got merged with the Company effective from 1st April, 2021.MIL has been a rapidly growing and profit making organization and a recognized Trading House, with quality standard confirming to ISO 9001: 2008 and SA 8000:2008 Certified Com

Read More