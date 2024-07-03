SectorTextiles
Open₹1,516.6
Prev. Close₹1,516.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹27.41
Day's High₹1,530
Day's Low₹1,487.55
52 Week's High₹1,785
52 Week's Low₹800
Book Value₹392.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)947.29
P/E25.97
EPS58.77
Divi. Yield0.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.24
6.24
6.24
6.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
219.96
186.37
151.5
122.49
Net Worth
226.2
192.61
157.74
128.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
326.32
287.69
244.89
255.07
yoy growth (%)
13.43
17.47
-3.99
-7.47
Raw materials
-215.73
-175.79
-197.51
-212.45
As % of sales
66.1
61.1
80.65
83.29
Employee costs
-10.14
-12.26
-10.77
-9.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
34.04
23.07
14.96
14.06
Depreciation
-4.6
-4.68
-4.27
-4.36
Tax paid
-8.52
-6.34
-5.13
-4.77
Working capital
31.58
-4.32
17.57
-4.68
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.43
17.47
-3.99
-7.47
Op profit growth
24.41
50.33
3.68
5.18
EBIT growth
38.96
34.24
9.92
22.91
Net profit growth
39.76
85.86
5.7
21.74
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
420.72
410.55
357.23
316.88
287.69
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
420.72
410.55
357.23
316.88
287.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.13
3.15
3.14
3.22
1.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman, MD & CEO
AJAY KUMAR MALL
Executive Director
GIRIRAJ KUMAR MALL
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Arindam Bose
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hiamnshu Rai
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gaurav Raj
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mallcom (India) Ltd
Summary
Mallcom (India) Limited (MIL) was incorporated in December, 1983. The Company is one of the established manufacturers - exporter and distributor of Personal Protective Equipments. It has a long track record in the Industrial Safety Products category. The Company is having two subsidiary companies namely, Mallcom VSFT Gloves Pvt. Ltd. and Mallcom Safety Pvt. Ltd.In the last 4 decades, the Company established itself as an integrated manufacturer and distributor of head to toe protection equipment and a trusted partner of global brands. Mallcoms products and manufacturing facilities are accredited with ISO,SA,SEDEX and Fair Wear certifications. It further established itself as a holistic manufacturer and a valued partner for buyers importing under their own brand name. With its expansive footprint through its presence in more than 50 countries across six continents, the Company brought scale to business as Indias leading personal protective equipment company.The Company expanded production to Gujarat and Ghatakpukur in 2021. The Company acquired 100% equity stake in Best Safety Private Limited and it became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in 2021. During the year 2022-23, the erstwhile wholly owned subsidiary Best Safety Private Limited got merged with the Company effective from 1st April, 2021.MIL has been a rapidly growing and profit making organization and a recognized Trading House, with quality standard confirming to ISO 9001: 2008 and SA 8000:2008 Certified Com
Read More
The Mallcom India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1518.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mallcom India Ltd is ₹947.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mallcom India Ltd is 25.97 and 3.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mallcom India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mallcom India Ltd is ₹800 and ₹1785 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mallcom India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 18.42%, 1 Year at 38.50%, 6 Month at 18.10%, 3 Month at 2.49% and 1 Month at -3.39%.
