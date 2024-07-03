iifl-logo-icon 1
Mallcom (India) Ltd Share Price

1,518.1
(0.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:44:22 AM

  • Open1,516.6
  • Day's High1,530
  • 52 Wk High1,785
  • Prev. Close1,516.6
  • Day's Low1,487.55
  • 52 Wk Low 800
  • Turnover (lac)27.41
  • P/E25.97
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value392.14
  • EPS58.77
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)947.29
  • Div. Yield0.2
No Records Found

Mallcom (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Mallcom (India) Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 12 Sep, 2024

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Mallcom (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mallcom (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:06 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.66%

Non-Promoter- 0.44%

Institutions: 0.44%

Non-Institutions: 25.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mallcom (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.24

6.24

6.24

6.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

219.96

186.37

151.5

122.49

Net Worth

226.2

192.61

157.74

128.73

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

326.32

287.69

244.89

255.07

yoy growth (%)

13.43

17.47

-3.99

-7.47

Raw materials

-215.73

-175.79

-197.51

-212.45

As % of sales

66.1

61.1

80.65

83.29

Employee costs

-10.14

-12.26

-10.77

-9.58

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

34.04

23.07

14.96

14.06

Depreciation

-4.6

-4.68

-4.27

-4.36

Tax paid

-8.52

-6.34

-5.13

-4.77

Working capital

31.58

-4.32

17.57

-4.68

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

13.43

17.47

-3.99

-7.47

Op profit growth

24.41

50.33

3.68

5.18

EBIT growth

38.96

34.24

9.92

22.91

Net profit growth

39.76

85.86

5.7

21.74

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

420.72

410.55

357.23

316.88

287.69

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

420.72

410.55

357.23

316.88

287.69

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.13

3.15

3.14

3.22

1.99

Mallcom (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mallcom (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman, MD & CEO

AJAY KUMAR MALL

Executive Director

GIRIRAJ KUMAR MALL

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Arindam Bose

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hiamnshu Rai

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gaurav Raj

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mallcom (India) Ltd

Summary

Mallcom (India) Limited (MIL) was incorporated in December, 1983. The Company is one of the established manufacturers - exporter and distributor of Personal Protective Equipments. It has a long track record in the Industrial Safety Products category. The Company is having two subsidiary companies namely, Mallcom VSFT Gloves Pvt. Ltd. and Mallcom Safety Pvt. Ltd.In the last 4 decades, the Company established itself as an integrated manufacturer and distributor of head to toe protection equipment and a trusted partner of global brands. Mallcoms products and manufacturing facilities are accredited with ISO,SA,SEDEX and Fair Wear certifications. It further established itself as a holistic manufacturer and a valued partner for buyers importing under their own brand name. With its expansive footprint through its presence in more than 50 countries across six continents, the Company brought scale to business as Indias leading personal protective equipment company.The Company expanded production to Gujarat and Ghatakpukur in 2021. The Company acquired 100% equity stake in Best Safety Private Limited and it became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in 2021. During the year 2022-23, the erstwhile wholly owned subsidiary Best Safety Private Limited got merged with the Company effective from 1st April, 2021.MIL has been a rapidly growing and profit making organization and a recognized Trading House, with quality standard confirming to ISO 9001: 2008 and SA 8000:2008 Certified Com
Company FAQs

What is the Mallcom India Ltd share price today?

The Mallcom India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1518.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mallcom India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mallcom India Ltd is ₹947.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mallcom India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mallcom India Ltd is 25.97 and 3.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mallcom India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mallcom India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mallcom India Ltd is ₹800 and ₹1785 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mallcom India Ltd?

Mallcom India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 18.42%, 1 Year at 38.50%, 6 Month at 18.10%, 3 Month at 2.49% and 1 Month at -3.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mallcom India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mallcom India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.67 %
Institutions - 0.44 %
Public - 25.89 %

Share Price Futures Price Option Chain Historical Data
Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Key Ratios
Quarterly Result Half Yearly Result Nine Monthly Result Annual Result
