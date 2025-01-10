Mallcom (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.24
6.24
6.24
6.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
219.96
186.37
151.5
122.49
Net Worth
226.2
192.61
157.74
128.73
Minority Interest
Debt
85.48
84.17
45.41
53.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.66
0.23
0.21
0.21
Total Liabilities
312.34
277.01
203.36
182.24
Fixed Assets
108.26
88.82
50.95
40.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
34.68
47.13
7.65
31.77
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.33
0.43
0.17
Networking Capital
137.72
101.49
116.45
79.93
Inventories
88.05
69.63
53.65
50.48
Inventory Days
56.46
Sundry Debtors
63.26
58.75
74.99
47.3
Debtor Days
52.9
Other Current Assets
34.48
25.43
26.16
29.44
Sundry Creditors
-38.54
-40.71
-30.86
-35.5
Creditor Days
39.7
Other Current Liabilities
-9.53
-11.61
-7.49
-11.79
Cash
31.69
39.26
27.89
30.09
Total Assets
312.35
277.03
203.37
182.23
