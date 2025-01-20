Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.64
-3.26
-8.29
2.72
Op profit growth
60.61
-6.64
-5.1
20.89
EBIT growth
48.21
-4.72
9.06
21.01
Net profit growth
123.6
-16.17
7.39
38.32
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.95
8.02
8.31
8.03
EBIT margin
9.15
7.26
7.37
6.2
Net profit margin
6.56
3.45
3.98
3.4
RoCE
19.02
14.01
14.88
14.17
RoNW
4.99
2.82
3.8
4.04
RoA
3.4
1.66
2
1.94
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
30.26
13.53
15.74
14.63
Dividend per share
2
2
2
2
Cash EPS
21.23
4.91
7.65
5.63
Book value per share
176.6
126.61
113.07
99.19
Valuation ratios
P/E
4.6
21.92
13.92
11.01
P/CEPS
6.56
60.33
28.62
28.61
P/B
0.78
2.34
1.93
1.62
EV/EBIDTA
3.67
10.09
7.83
7.14
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
2.48
15.98
Tax payout
-26.99
-37.63
-33.53
-33.48
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
35.81
49.4
47.91
41.1
Inventory days
89.21
87.97
79.36
71.49
Creditor days
-46.1
-44.3
-34.57
-33.05
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-10.26
-4.2
-5.34
-5.71
Net debt / equity
0.27
0.61
0.72
1.02
Net debt / op. profit
0.96
2.47
2.42
2.87
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-61.1
-77.48
-80.26
-81.59
Employee costs
-4.56
-4.72
-4.14
-4.25
Other costs
-23.37
-9.76
-7.28
-6.11
