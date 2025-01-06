iifl-logo-icon 1
Mallcom (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,484.7
(-2.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Mallcom (India) Ltd

Mallcom (India) FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

34.04

23.07

14.96

14.06

Depreciation

-4.6

-4.68

-4.27

-4.36

Tax paid

-8.52

-6.34

-5.13

-4.77

Working capital

31.58

-4.32

17.57

-4.68

Other operating items

Operating

52.49

7.72

23.11

0.25

Capital expenditure

8.93

6.44

5.62

-31.05

Free cash flow

61.42

14.16

28.73

-30.79

Equity raised

195.15

148.03

116.55

99.37

Investing

4.62

21.25

-6.39

6.4

Financing

20.95

-12.59

-0.4

95.37

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

282.15

170.86

138.5

170.34

QUICKLINKS FOR Mallcom (India) Ltd

