|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
326.32
287.69
244.89
255.07
yoy growth (%)
13.43
17.47
-3.99
-7.47
Raw materials
-215.73
-175.79
-197.51
-212.45
As % of sales
66.1
61.1
80.65
83.29
Employee costs
-10.14
-12.26
-10.77
-9.58
As % of sales
3.11
4.26
4.39
3.75
Other costs
-63.29
-69.76
-16.74
-13.87
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.39
24.25
6.83
5.44
Operating profit
37.15
29.86
19.86
19.15
OPM
11.38
10.38
8.11
7.51
Depreciation
-4.6
-4.68
-4.27
-4.36
Interest expense
-1.57
-2.56
-4.13
-3.3
Other income
3.07
0.45
3.5
2.57
Profit before tax
34.04
23.07
14.96
14.06
Taxes
-8.52
-6.34
-5.13
-4.77
Tax rate
-25.03
-27.48
-34.34
-33.94
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
25.52
16.73
9.82
9.29
Exceptional items
0
1.52
0
0
Net profit
25.52
18.26
9.82
9.29
yoy growth (%)
39.76
85.86
5.7
21.74
NPM
7.82
6.34
4.01
3.64
