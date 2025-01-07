iifl-logo-icon 1
Mallcom (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

326.32

287.69

244.89

255.07

yoy growth (%)

13.43

17.47

-3.99

-7.47

Raw materials

-215.73

-175.79

-197.51

-212.45

As % of sales

66.1

61.1

80.65

83.29

Employee costs

-10.14

-12.26

-10.77

-9.58

As % of sales

3.11

4.26

4.39

3.75

Other costs

-63.29

-69.76

-16.74

-13.87

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.39

24.25

6.83

5.44

Operating profit

37.15

29.86

19.86

19.15

OPM

11.38

10.38

8.11

7.51

Depreciation

-4.6

-4.68

-4.27

-4.36

Interest expense

-1.57

-2.56

-4.13

-3.3

Other income

3.07

0.45

3.5

2.57

Profit before tax

34.04

23.07

14.96

14.06

Taxes

-8.52

-6.34

-5.13

-4.77

Tax rate

-25.03

-27.48

-34.34

-33.94

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

25.52

16.73

9.82

9.29

Exceptional items

0

1.52

0

0

Net profit

25.52

18.26

9.82

9.29

yoy growth (%)

39.76

85.86

5.7

21.74

NPM

7.82

6.34

4.01

3.64

