|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|Mallcom (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter & Half Year ended September 30 2024 and any other business with the permission of the Chairman. Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30,2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Jul 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|Mallcom (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 and any other business with the permission of the Chairman. Please find the enclosed attachment. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Purpose of the meeting has been revised Mallcom (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024; 2. Recommendation of Final Dividend, if any, for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024; and 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chairman. Read less.. Please find enclosed attachment Please find the enclosed attachment. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, May 28, 2024, have, inter-alia, considered and approved the business items enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|19 Jan 2024
|Mallcom (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Mallcom (India) Ltd has informed about the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended). Details with regard to appointment of Company secretary & Compliance officer is enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.