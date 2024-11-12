iifl-logo-icon 1
Mallcom (India) Ltd Board Meeting

1,443.1
(-2.22%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Mallcom (India) CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Mallcom (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter & Half Year ended September 30 2024 and any other business with the permission of the Chairman. Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30,2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting26 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
Mallcom (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 and any other business with the permission of the Chairman. Please find the enclosed attachment. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
Purpose of the meeting has been revised Mallcom (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024; 2. Recommendation of Final Dividend, if any, for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024; and 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chairman. Read less.. Please find enclosed attachment Please find the enclosed attachment. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, May 28, 2024, have, inter-alia, considered and approved the business items enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202419 Jan 2024
Mallcom (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Mallcom (India) Ltd has informed about the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended). Details with regard to appointment of Company secretary & Compliance officer is enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

