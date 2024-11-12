Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Mallcom (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter & Half Year ended September 30 2024 and any other business with the permission of the Chairman. Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30,2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

Mallcom (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 and any other business with the permission of the Chairman. Please find the enclosed attachment. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

Purpose of the meeting has been revised Mallcom (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024; 2. Recommendation of Final Dividend, if any, for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024; and 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chairman. Read less.. Please find enclosed attachment Please find the enclosed attachment. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, May 28, 2024, have, inter-alia, considered and approved the business items enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 19 Jan 2024