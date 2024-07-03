Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹953
Prev. Close₹949.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,087.1
Day's High₹953
Day's Low₹880.2
52 Week's High₹1,175
52 Week's Low₹409.6
Book Value₹269.2
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,003.91
P/E22.24
EPS42.69
Divi. Yield1.16
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.07
9.37
9.37
9.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,131.88
1,131.53
927.92
764.54
Net Worth
1,140.95
1,140.9
937.29
773.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,903.06
1,087.51
1,698.01
1,732.75
yoy growth (%)
74.99
-35.95
-2
10.09
Raw materials
-895.71
-631.69
-822.09
-773.76
As % of sales
47.06
58.08
48.41
44.65
Employee costs
-159.53
-122.99
-194.91
-189.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
292.11
5.22
87.6
177.28
Depreciation
-58.53
-60.76
-72.77
-60.54
Tax paid
-74.3
0.11
-15.91
-59.67
Working capital
251.59
-255.93
-58.45
227.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
74.99
-35.95
-2
10.09
Op profit growth
509.03
-67.56
-31.12
24.89
EBIT growth
790.99
-73.34
-38.24
26.13
Net profit growth
3,879.7
-92.55
-35.75
22.61
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,092.05
2,232.51
1,904.96
1,089.25
1,699.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,092.05
2,232.51
1,904.96
1,089.25
1,699.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
37.6
40.26
34.45
40.84
33.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ramesh D Poddar
Joint Managing Director
Pawan D Poddar
Executive Director
Shrikishan D Poddar
Executive Director
Ashok M Jalan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
William V Fernandes
President & Executive Director
Gaurav P Poddar
Independent Director
Mangala Radhakrishna Prabhu
Independent Director
Sachindra Nath Chaturvedi
Independent Director
Deepak R Shah
Independent Director
Ashok N Desai
Independent Director
Chetan S Thakkar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Jun.78 as a private limited company, Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd (SSML) was converted into a public limited company in 1980. The Company belongs to the Siyaram-Poddar Group. Siyaram Finance is SSMLs subsidiary. Presently, the Company is manufacturing, branding and marketing Fabrics, Readymade Garments and Indigo Dyed Yarn.The company manufactures and markets textiles, cotton, woollen synthetics and synthetic blends, etc. The main product of SSML is polyester blended worsted fabrics. In Jul.93, SSML came out with a Rs 15.37-cr rights issue of 18% PCDs to part-finance the Rs 16.56 cr expansion-cum-modernisation project.In 1998-99, the company installed 4 Sulzer Looms at Silvassa and 8 Dornier Looms at Tarapur Plants at a total cost of Rs 232 Lacs. During 2000-01 the company has installed 16 Air Jet Looms along with the other preparatory machines at its silvassa plant. The total cost of the project is Rs.35 crores and this has been partly financed by bank and balance through internal accruals of the company. The balance 24 looms has commenced its commercial production in 2002-03.The Garment Unit setup at Daman commenced the production in March, 2004. The Company added 99 Looms at Tarapur and Silvassa Plants during 2006-07, resulting an increase in the fabric weaving capacity by 50 Lac Mtrs. per annum. Further, it increased yarn dyeing capacity by 1,500 Tons per annum in 2007. It launched a new brand of Readymade Garments and developed new products in the existing bra
Read More
The Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹882.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd is ₹4003.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd is 22.24 and 3.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd is ₹409.6 and ₹1175 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.86%, 3 Years at 29.73%, 1 Year at 77.93%, 6 Month at 85.96%, 3 Month at 102.15% and 1 Month at 10.03%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.