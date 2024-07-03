iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd Share Price

882.5
(-7.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:04:58 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open953
  • Day's High953
  • 52 Wk High1,175
  • Prev. Close949.7
  • Day's Low880.2
  • 52 Wk Low 409.6
  • Turnover (lac)1,087.1
  • P/E22.24
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value269.2
  • EPS42.69
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,003.91
  • Div. Yield1.16
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

953

Prev. Close

949.7

Turnover(Lac.)

1,087.1

Day's High

953

Day's Low

880.2

52 Week's High

1,175

52 Week's Low

409.6

Book Value

269.2

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,003.91

P/E

22.24

EPS

42.69

Divi. Yield

1.16

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd Corporate Action

21 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Jun, 2024

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

Record Date: 06 Nov, 2024

arrow

21 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:28 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.44%

Non-Promoter- 4.00%

Institutions: 4.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.07

9.37

9.37

9.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,131.88

1,131.53

927.92

764.54

Net Worth

1,140.95

1,140.9

937.29

773.91

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,903.06

1,087.51

1,698.01

1,732.75

yoy growth (%)

74.99

-35.95

-2

10.09

Raw materials

-895.71

-631.69

-822.09

-773.76

As % of sales

47.06

58.08

48.41

44.65

Employee costs

-159.53

-122.99

-194.91

-189.76

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

292.11

5.22

87.6

177.28

Depreciation

-58.53

-60.76

-72.77

-60.54

Tax paid

-74.3

0.11

-15.91

-59.67

Working capital

251.59

-255.93

-58.45

227.59

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

74.99

-35.95

-2

10.09

Op profit growth

509.03

-67.56

-31.12

24.89

EBIT growth

790.99

-73.34

-38.24

26.13

Net profit growth

3,879.7

-92.55

-35.75

22.61

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,092.05

2,232.51

1,904.96

1,089.25

1,699.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,092.05

2,232.51

1,904.96

1,089.25

1,699.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

37.6

40.26

34.45

40.84

33.81

View Annually Results

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ramesh D Poddar

Joint Managing Director

Pawan D Poddar

Executive Director

Shrikishan D Poddar

Executive Director

Ashok M Jalan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

William V Fernandes

President & Executive Director

Gaurav P Poddar

Independent Director

Mangala Radhakrishna Prabhu

Independent Director

Sachindra Nath Chaturvedi

Independent Director

Deepak R Shah

Independent Director

Ashok N Desai

Independent Director

Chetan S Thakkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Jun.78 as a private limited company, Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd (SSML) was converted into a public limited company in 1980. The Company belongs to the Siyaram-Poddar Group. Siyaram Finance is SSMLs subsidiary. Presently, the Company is manufacturing, branding and marketing Fabrics, Readymade Garments and Indigo Dyed Yarn.The company manufactures and markets textiles, cotton, woollen synthetics and synthetic blends, etc. The main product of SSML is polyester blended worsted fabrics. In Jul.93, SSML came out with a Rs 15.37-cr rights issue of 18% PCDs to part-finance the Rs 16.56 cr expansion-cum-modernisation project.In 1998-99, the company installed 4 Sulzer Looms at Silvassa and 8 Dornier Looms at Tarapur Plants at a total cost of Rs 232 Lacs. During 2000-01 the company has installed 16 Air Jet Looms along with the other preparatory machines at its silvassa plant. The total cost of the project is Rs.35 crores and this has been partly financed by bank and balance through internal accruals of the company. The balance 24 looms has commenced its commercial production in 2002-03.The Garment Unit setup at Daman commenced the production in March, 2004. The Company added 99 Looms at Tarapur and Silvassa Plants during 2006-07, resulting an increase in the fabric weaving capacity by 50 Lac Mtrs. per annum. Further, it increased yarn dyeing capacity by 1,500 Tons per annum in 2007. It launched a new brand of Readymade Garments and developed new products in the existing bra
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd share price today?

The Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹882.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd is ₹4003.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd is 22.24 and 3.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd is ₹409.6 and ₹1175 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd?

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.86%, 3 Years at 29.73%, 1 Year at 77.93%, 6 Month at 85.96%, 3 Month at 102.15% and 1 Month at 10.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.44 %
Institutions - 4.00 %
Public - 28.56 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.