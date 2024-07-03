Summary

Incorporated in Jun.78 as a private limited company, Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd (SSML) was converted into a public limited company in 1980. The Company belongs to the Siyaram-Poddar Group. Siyaram Finance is SSMLs subsidiary. Presently, the Company is manufacturing, branding and marketing Fabrics, Readymade Garments and Indigo Dyed Yarn.The company manufactures and markets textiles, cotton, woollen synthetics and synthetic blends, etc. The main product of SSML is polyester blended worsted fabrics. In Jul.93, SSML came out with a Rs 15.37-cr rights issue of 18% PCDs to part-finance the Rs 16.56 cr expansion-cum-modernisation project.In 1998-99, the company installed 4 Sulzer Looms at Silvassa and 8 Dornier Looms at Tarapur Plants at a total cost of Rs 232 Lacs. During 2000-01 the company has installed 16 Air Jet Looms along with the other preparatory machines at its silvassa plant. The total cost of the project is Rs.35 crores and this has been partly financed by bank and balance through internal accruals of the company. The balance 24 looms has commenced its commercial production in 2002-03.The Garment Unit setup at Daman commenced the production in March, 2004. The Company added 99 Looms at Tarapur and Silvassa Plants during 2006-07, resulting an increase in the fabric weaving capacity by 50 Lac Mtrs. per annum. Further, it increased yarn dyeing capacity by 1,500 Tons per annum in 2007. It launched a new brand of Readymade Garments and developed new products in the existing bra

