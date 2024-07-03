Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd Summary

Incorporated in Jun.78 as a private limited company, Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd (SSML) was converted into a public limited company in 1980. The Company belongs to the Siyaram-Poddar Group. Siyaram Finance is SSMLs subsidiary. Presently, the Company is manufacturing, branding and marketing Fabrics, Readymade Garments and Indigo Dyed Yarn.The company manufactures and markets textiles, cotton, woollen synthetics and synthetic blends, etc. The main product of SSML is polyester blended worsted fabrics. In Jul.93, SSML came out with a Rs 15.37-cr rights issue of 18% PCDs to part-finance the Rs 16.56 cr expansion-cum-modernisation project.In 1998-99, the company installed 4 Sulzer Looms at Silvassa and 8 Dornier Looms at Tarapur Plants at a total cost of Rs 232 Lacs. During 2000-01 the company has installed 16 Air Jet Looms along with the other preparatory machines at its silvassa plant. The total cost of the project is Rs.35 crores and this has been partly financed by bank and balance through internal accruals of the company. The balance 24 looms has commenced its commercial production in 2002-03.The Garment Unit setup at Daman commenced the production in March, 2004. The Company added 99 Looms at Tarapur and Silvassa Plants during 2006-07, resulting an increase in the fabric weaving capacity by 50 Lac Mtrs. per annum. Further, it increased yarn dyeing capacity by 1,500 Tons per annum in 2007. It launched a new brand of Readymade Garments and developed new products in the existing brands. The Company formed two 100% Subsidiaries, namely Siyaram Polycote Limited on 15th March, 2007 and Oxemberg Clothing Limited on 16th March, 2007. It allotted Bonus Shares in the ratio of one equity share for every two equity shares held, aggregating to 31,24,016 equity shares on 27th October, 2006. In 2007-08, it added 42 imported Looms of latest technology along with other preparatory machines and accessories for manufacturing fabrics and in its new venture of Home Furnishing. In the Yarn Division, the Company increased its yarn dyeing capacity by adding additional yarn dyeing machines along with balancing equipments to manufacture value added yarn. In the Readymade Garments Division, it installed 177 stitching machines to manufacture readymade garments, viz., shirts and trousers. n the Retail sector, it opened 65 Retail outlets including Franchisees and Companys own outlets.In 2009-10, it installed 71 looms alongwith preparatories at its plant at Tarapur & Silvassa. It installed various balancing equipments at Yarn Dyeing plant, Tarapur to optimize the capacity and improve quality. Companys garment divisions manufacturing activities consolidated by de-bottlenecking, leveraging resources and building better synergy in its operations. It installed 23 looms along with preparatory machines in 2011-12. Further progressed by installing 129 Looms and 101 Readymade Garment Machines with balancing equipments in 2012-13; installed 48 Looms and 117 Readymade Garment Machines with balancing equipments in 2013-14; installed 78 Airjet Looms and 165 stitching machines along with balancing equipments. During 2016-17, the Scheme of Amalgamation of Balkrishna Synthetics Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company with the Company was implemented and made effective from 10th January, 2017 as a going concern. The Company set-up an Indigo Plant with a capacity of 250 MT per month and commenced commercial production during 2018-19.