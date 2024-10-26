|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|26 Oct 2024
|23 Oct 2024
|SIYARAM SILK MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that in terms with Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 26th October 2024 inter alia to :- 1.Consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and to consider and declare Interim Dividend if any for the F.Y.2024-25. 2.Discuss and consider a proposal for issuance of bonus securities to the shareholders of the Company. Attached herewith Outcome of Board Meeting held on 26th October, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Aug 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|SIYARAM SILK MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that in terms with Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 3rd August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Further in terms of the Companys Code for regulating monitoring and reporting of trading by insiders framed under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window Closure period has commenced from 1st July 2024 and will end 48 hours after the results are made public on 3rd August 2024. Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 3rd August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 May 2024
|3 May 2024
|SIYARAM SILK MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that in terms with Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 11th May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider and recommend Final Dividend if any on the Equity Shares of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024. Further in terms of the Companys Code for regulating monitoring and reporting of trading by insiders framed under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window Closure period has commenced from 1st April 2024 and will end 48 hours after the results are made public on 11th May 2024. Outcome of Board meeting attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|27 Jan 2024
|SIYARAM SILK MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that in terms with Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 8th February 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 and to consider and declare 2nd Interim Dividend if any for the F.Y.2023-24. Further in terms of the Companys Code for regulating monitoring and reporting of trading by insiders framed under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window Closure period has commenced from 1st January 2024 and will end 48 hours after the results are made public on 8th February 2024. This is to inform that Monday, 19th February, 2024 is fixed as Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of shareholders for payment of 2nd Interim Dividend for the FY 2023-24, if any, declared by the Board at its meeting scheduled on Thursday, 8th February, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.02.2024) Considered and declared 2nd Interim Dividend of Rs.3/- (150%) per equity share on the Paid up Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each, for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Interim Dividend will be credited/paid/ dispatched within 30 days from the date of declaration as per applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013, to such shareholders as on Record Date i.e. 19th February, 2024 (AS Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 09.02.2024) Enclosed herewith Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/02/2024)
