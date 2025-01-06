iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

865.6
(-8.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd

Siyaram Silk FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

292.11

5.22

87.6

177.28

Depreciation

-58.53

-60.76

-72.77

-60.54

Tax paid

-74.3

0.11

-15.91

-59.67

Working capital

251.59

-255.93

-58.45

227.59

Other operating items

Operating

410.86

-311.35

-59.53

284.65

Capital expenditure

51.25

-9.23

238.57

85.72

Free cash flow

462.11

-320.58

179.03

370.37

Equity raised

1,479.94

1,516.8

1,395.47

1,164.57

Investing

-2.95

26.98

-8

32.57

Financing

134.03

46.41

374.08

472.9

Dividends paid

0

0

40.31

19.68

Net in cash

2,073.12

1,269.6

1,980.89

2,060.09

Siyaram Silk : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.