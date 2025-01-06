Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
292.11
5.22
87.6
177.28
Depreciation
-58.53
-60.76
-72.77
-60.54
Tax paid
-74.3
0.11
-15.91
-59.67
Working capital
251.59
-255.93
-58.45
227.59
Other operating items
Operating
410.86
-311.35
-59.53
284.65
Capital expenditure
51.25
-9.23
238.57
85.72
Free cash flow
462.11
-320.58
179.03
370.37
Equity raised
1,479.94
1,516.8
1,395.47
1,164.57
Investing
-2.95
26.98
-8
32.57
Financing
134.03
46.41
374.08
472.9
Dividends paid
0
0
40.31
19.68
Net in cash
2,073.12
1,269.6
1,980.89
2,060.09
