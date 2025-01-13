Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.07
9.37
9.37
9.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,131.88
1,131.53
927.92
764.54
Net Worth
1,140.95
1,140.9
937.29
773.91
Minority Interest
Debt
174.94
162.74
222.73
139.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
17.51
17.76
10.73
11.69
Total Liabilities
1,333.4
1,321.4
1,170.75
924.9
Fixed Assets
493.19
482.52
500.21
489.29
Intangible Assets
Investments
40.71
135.06
48.59
51.55
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.48
7.15
0
0
Networking Capital
785.05
691.97
617.41
379
Inventories
465.65
422.25
403
252.87
Inventory Days
77.29
84.86
Sundry Debtors
467.7
427.16
386.39
260.29
Debtor Days
74.1
87.36
Other Current Assets
131.34
168.05
172.75
157.74
Sundry Creditors
-166.96
-194.18
-216.69
-176.18
Creditor Days
41.56
59.13
Other Current Liabilities
-112.68
-131.31
-128.04
-115.72
Cash
6.98
4.71
4.54
5.07
Total Assets
1,333.41
1,321.41
1,170.75
924.91
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.