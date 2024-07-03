iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd Nine Monthly Results

886.1
(-1.43%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1,444.28

1,537.08

1,276.7

581.66

1,232.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,444.28

1,537.08

1,276.7

581.66

1,232.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

31.19

29.92

22.74

25.47

18.04

Total Income

1,475.47

1,567

1,299.44

607.13

1,250.45

Total Expenditure

1,265.09

1,290

1,061.02

607.78

1,106.03

PBIDT

210.38

277

238.42

-0.65

144.42

Interest

15.16

14.88

14.11

24.53

33.65

PBDT

195.22

262.12

224.31

-25.18

110.77

Depreciation

41.28

44.36

44.49

46.75

55.39

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

39.05

55.05

47.95

0

17.39

Deferred Tax

-0.83

-0.14

-2.19

-17.68

-8.51

Reported Profit After Tax

115.72

162.85

134.06

-54.25

46.5

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

115.72

162.85

134.06

-54.25

46.5

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

115.72

162.85

134.06

-54.25

46.5

EPS (Unit Curr.)

25.05

34.75

28.6

-11.57

9.92

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

350

300

0

310

Equity

9.07

9.37

9.37

9.37

9.37

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

14.56

18.02

18.67

-0.11

11.71

PBDTM(%)

13.51

17.05

17.56

-4.32

8.98

PATM(%)

8.01

10.59

10.5

-9.32

3.77

Siyaram Silk: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.