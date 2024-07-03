Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,444.28
1,537.08
1,276.7
581.66
1,232.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,444.28
1,537.08
1,276.7
581.66
1,232.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
31.19
29.92
22.74
25.47
18.04
Total Income
1,475.47
1,567
1,299.44
607.13
1,250.45
Total Expenditure
1,265.09
1,290
1,061.02
607.78
1,106.03
PBIDT
210.38
277
238.42
-0.65
144.42
Interest
15.16
14.88
14.11
24.53
33.65
PBDT
195.22
262.12
224.31
-25.18
110.77
Depreciation
41.28
44.36
44.49
46.75
55.39
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
39.05
55.05
47.95
0
17.39
Deferred Tax
-0.83
-0.14
-2.19
-17.68
-8.51
Reported Profit After Tax
115.72
162.85
134.06
-54.25
46.5
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
115.72
162.85
134.06
-54.25
46.5
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
115.72
162.85
134.06
-54.25
46.5
EPS (Unit Curr.)
25.05
34.75
28.6
-11.57
9.92
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
350
300
0
310
Equity
9.07
9.37
9.37
9.37
9.37
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.56
18.02
18.67
-0.11
11.71
PBDTM(%)
13.51
17.05
17.56
-4.32
8.98
PATM(%)
8.01
10.59
10.5
-9.32
3.77
