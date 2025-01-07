Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,903.06
1,087.51
1,698.01
1,732.75
yoy growth (%)
74.99
-35.95
-2
10.09
Raw materials
-895.71
-631.69
-822.09
-773.76
As % of sales
47.06
58.08
48.41
44.65
Employee costs
-159.53
-122.99
-194.91
-189.76
As % of sales
8.38
11.3
11.47
10.95
Other costs
-513.54
-277.94
-511.77
-523.51
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.98
25.55
30.13
30.21
Operating profit
334.26
54.88
169.23
245.71
OPM
17.56
5.04
9.96
14.18
Depreciation
-58.53
-60.76
-72.77
-60.54
Interest expense
-18.06
-29.58
-43.01
-34.21
Other income
34.45
40.69
34.16
26.33
Profit before tax
292.11
5.22
87.6
177.28
Taxes
-74.3
0.11
-15.91
-59.67
Tax rate
-25.43
2.15
-18.16
-33.66
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
217.8
5.33
71.68
117.6
Exceptional items
-5.29
0
0
-6.01
Net profit
212.51
5.34
71.68
111.59
yoy growth (%)
3,879.7
-92.55
-35.75
22.61
NPM
11.16
0.49
4.22
6.44
