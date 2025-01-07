iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

900.05
(3.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:39:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,903.06

1,087.51

1,698.01

1,732.75

yoy growth (%)

74.99

-35.95

-2

10.09

Raw materials

-895.71

-631.69

-822.09

-773.76

As % of sales

47.06

58.08

48.41

44.65

Employee costs

-159.53

-122.99

-194.91

-189.76

As % of sales

8.38

11.3

11.47

10.95

Other costs

-513.54

-277.94

-511.77

-523.51

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.98

25.55

30.13

30.21

Operating profit

334.26

54.88

169.23

245.71

OPM

17.56

5.04

9.96

14.18

Depreciation

-58.53

-60.76

-72.77

-60.54

Interest expense

-18.06

-29.58

-43.01

-34.21

Other income

34.45

40.69

34.16

26.33

Profit before tax

292.11

5.22

87.6

177.28

Taxes

-74.3

0.11

-15.91

-59.67

Tax rate

-25.43

2.15

-18.16

-33.66

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

217.8

5.33

71.68

117.6

Exceptional items

-5.29

0

0

-6.01

Net profit

212.51

5.34

71.68

111.59

yoy growth (%)

3,879.7

-92.55

-35.75

22.61

NPM

11.16

0.49

4.22

6.44

Siyaram Silk : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.