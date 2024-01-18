Dividend 26 Oct 2024 6 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024 4 200 Interim 1

Attached herewith Outcome of Board Meeting held on 26th October, 2024 Considered and declared 1st Interim Dividend of Rs. 4/- (200%) per equity share on the Paid up Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each, for the Financial Year 2024-25. The Interim Dividend will be credited/paid/ dispatched on or after 14th November, 2024 as per applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013, to such shareholders as on Record Date i.e. 6 th November, 2024.

Dividend 11 May 2024 15 Jul 2024 - 4 200 Final

The Board has recommended payment of Final Dividend of Rs. 4/- per Equity Share (200%) on the Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each (face value) for the year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Dividend 9 Feb 2024 16 Feb 2024 19 Feb 2024 3 150 Interim 2