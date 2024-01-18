iifl-logo-icon 1
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd Dividend

976
(2.88%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:12 PM

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend26 Oct 20246 Nov 20246 Nov 20244200Interim 1
Attached herewith Outcome of Board Meeting held on 26th October, 2024 Considered and declared 1st Interim Dividend of Rs. 4/- (200%) per equity share on the Paid up Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each, for the Financial Year 2024-25. The Interim Dividend will be credited/paid/ dispatched on or after 14th November, 2024 as per applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013, to such shareholders as on Record Date i.e. 6 th November, 2024.
Dividend11 May 202415 Jul 2024-4200Final
The Board has recommended payment of Final Dividend of Rs. 4/- per Equity Share (200%) on the Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each (face value) for the year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
Dividend9 Feb 202416 Feb 202419 Feb 20243150Interim 2
Considered and declared 2nd Interim Dividend of Rs.3/- (150%) per equity share on the Paid up Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each, for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Interim Dividend will be credited/paid/ dispatched within 30 days from the date of declaration as per applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013, to such shareholders as on Record Date i.e. 19th February, 2024

