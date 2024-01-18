|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|26 Oct 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|4
|200
|Interim 1
|Attached herewith Outcome of Board Meeting held on 26th October, 2024 Considered and declared 1st Interim Dividend of Rs. 4/- (200%) per equity share on the Paid up Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each, for the Financial Year 2024-25. The Interim Dividend will be credited/paid/ dispatched on or after 14th November, 2024 as per applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013, to such shareholders as on Record Date i.e. 6 th November, 2024.
|Dividend
|11 May 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|-
|4
|200
|Final
|The Board has recommended payment of Final Dividend of Rs. 4/- per Equity Share (200%) on the Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each (face value) for the year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
|Dividend
|9 Feb 2024
|16 Feb 2024
|19 Feb 2024
|3
|150
|Interim 2
|Considered and declared 2nd Interim Dividend of Rs.3/- (150%) per equity share on the Paid up Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each, for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Interim Dividend will be credited/paid/ dispatched within 30 days from the date of declaration as per applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013, to such shareholders as on Record Date i.e. 19th February, 2024
