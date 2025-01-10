<dhhead>Independent Auditors’ Report</dhhead>

To the Members of

SIYARAM SILK MILLS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Siyaram Silk Mills Limited ("the Company"),which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st

March, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial

Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI’s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters (‘KAM’) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue Recognition Principal audit procedures (as described in note 1 (I) of the standalone Ind AS financial statements) Our audit procedures included the following: For the year ended 31st March, 2024 the Company has recognized revenue from contracts with customers amounting to 2,08,717.60 lakhs. • Assessed the Company’s revenue recognition policy prepared as per Ind AS 115 ‘Revenue from contracts with customers’. Revenue from contracts with customers is recognized when control of the goods or services are transferred to the customer at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Company expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods or services. The Company has generally concluded that as principal, it typically controls the goods or services before transferring them to the customer. • Assessed the design and tested the operating effectiveness of internal controls related to revenue recognition, discounts and rebates. The variety of terms that define when control are transferred to the customer, as well as the high value of the transactions, give rise to the risk that revenue is not recognized in the current period. • Performed sample tests of individual sales transaction and traced to sales invoices, sales orders and other related documents. Further, in respect of the samples checked that the revenue has been recognized as per the shipping terms. Revenue is measured net of returns and allowances, cash discounts, trade discounts and volume rebates (collectively ‘discount and rebates’). There is a risk that these discount and rebates are incorrectly recorded as it also requires a certain degree of estimation, resulting in understatement of the associated expenses and accrual. To test cut off pre- and post-year end, agreeing the period of revenue recognition to third party support, such as transporter invoice and customer confirmation of receipt of goods. Revenue is also an important element of how the Company measures its performance. The Company focuses on revenue as a key performance measure, which could create an incentive for revenue to be recognized before the risk and rewards have been transferred. • Tested the provision calculations related to management incentives, discounts and rebates by agreeing a sample of amounts recognized to underlying arrangements with customers and other supporting documents. Accordingly, due to the significant risk associated with revenue recognition in accordance with terms of Ind AS 115 ‘Revenue from contracts with customers’, it was determined to be a key audit matter in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. Claims against the company not acknowledged as debts Principal audit procedures As at 31st March, 2024, the company has exposures to litigation relating to various matters as set out in note no. 40(a). Significant management judgement is required to assess such matters to determine the probability of occurrence of material outflow of economic resources and whether a provision should be recognised, or a disclosure should be made. The management judgement is supported with legal advice in certain cases as considered appropriate. Our audit procedures included the following substantive procedures: At the ultimate outcomes of the matters are uncertain and the position taken by the management are based on application of their best judgement, related legal advice including those relating to interpretation of laws/ regulations, it is considered to be a key audit matter. • We understood, assessed and tested the design and operating effectiveness of key controls surrounding assessment of litigations relating to relevant laws and regulations. Obtained details of all the claims against the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 from the management. Read and analysed key correspondences, legal opinion and consultations by the management. • Discussed with the appropriate senior management and evaluated management’s estimate of the possible outcome of the disputed cases. Based on the above procedures, management’s assessment in respect of litigations and related disclosures relating to contingent liabilities/other significant Standalone Financial Statements are considered to be reasonable.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the report of the Board of Directors including Annexures thereto, Management Discussion and Analysis Report and Business Responsibility

Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company’s management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit / loss (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the

Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. for ensuring the accuracy

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors’ report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant any significant during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors’ report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors’ Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c. The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section

164(2) of the Act. f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors’ Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31st March, 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company except for an amount of 0.20 Lakhs which is held in abeyance due to legal cases pending. iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief as disclosed in note 57(vii) to the standalone financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested

( either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writingorotherwise,thattheIntermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief as disclosed in note 57(viii) to the standalone financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in Note 39(b) to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual

General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend. vi. Proviso to rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording Audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company w.e.f. 1st April, 2023, and Accordingly, reporting under

Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail

(edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares.

Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,

2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Jayantilal Thakkar & Co. Chartered Accountants (Firm Reg. No. 104133W) Viral A. Merchant Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No. 116279 Date: 11th May, 2024 UDIN: 24116279BKDOAL2068

Annexure – "A"

to the Independent Auditors’ Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Siyaram Silk Mills Limited for the year ended 31st March, 2024 (Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report of even date) i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (b) As explained to us, physical verification of these Property, Plant and Equipment is being conducted in a phased programme by the management designed to cover all the assets over a period of three to four years, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of assets. According to the information and explanations given to us no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties included in property, plant and equipment and investment properties except in respect of an immovable property Gross block of 1,963.50 Lakhs (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company as at the Balance Sheet date. (d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year. (e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. (ii) (a) As explained to us physical verificationof inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate, and discrepancies (which is less than 10% in the aggregate for each class of inventory) noticed on such physical verification between physical stocks and book records were not material considering the operations of the Company and the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets; the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such bank are in agreement with the books of account of the Company. (iii) During the year the Company has made investments and granted unsecured loans to employees during the year, in respect of which: (a) The Company has not provided any loans(other than loan to employees) or advances in the nature of loans during the year

(b) In our opinion, the investment made & the terms and conditions of loans to employees, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the

Company’s interest.

(c) In respect of loans to employees granted by the

Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are regular as per stipulation.

(d) In respect of loans to employees granted by the

Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan to employees granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans to employees, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to loans, investments and guarantees made. Hence reporting under clause (v) of the order is not applicable.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 of the Act, and the rules framed thereunder. (vi) The Central Government has specified maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained during the year by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended and prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained by the Company. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete. (vii) (a) According to the records of the Company and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has generally been regularly depositing with the appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax,

Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income tax, Sales-Tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it. There are no undisputed statutory dues as referred (including debtto above as at 31st March, 2024 outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the dues in respect of Property Tax that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of dispute and the forum where the disputes are pending are given below: -

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (in lakhs) Period to which the Amount Relates Forum where dispute is pending Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act Property Tax 111.11 F.Y. 2010 to 2024 Supreme Court of India

(viii) Based on our audit procedures and as per the information and explanations given by the management, no amount has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act,

1961. Accordingly, paragraph 3(viii) of the order is not applicable to the Company. (ix) (a) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. (c) According to the information and explanation given to us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. (d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary.

(f) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary company. (x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further instruments) hence, public offer the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year. (b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report. (c) As represented by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable. (xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the

Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards. (xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. (xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with the directors during the year and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act is not applicable to the Company. (xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable. (b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable. (xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceeding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the

Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(x) (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer a Fund specified in

Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable (b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred unspent Corporate Social Responsibility

(CSR) amount as at the end of the previous financial year, to a Special account within a period of 30 days from the end of the said financial year in compliance with the provision of section 135(6) of the Act.

For Jayantilal Thakkar & Co. Chartered Accountants (Firm Reg. No. 104133W) Viral A. Merchant Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No. 116279 Date: 11th May, 2024 UDIN: 24116279BKDOAL2068

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors’ Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of report to the Members of Siyaram Silk Mills Limited of even date)

Independent Auditors’ Report on the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act’) We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Siyaram Silk Mills Limited ("the Company") as of

31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI’).

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting based our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur in andallnot be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.