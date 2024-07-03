Summary

Ganesha Ecosphere Limited was incorporated on October 30, 1987 with the name Ganesh Polytex Limited, which subsequently got changed from Ganesh Polytex Limited to Ganesha Ecosphere Limited from October 7, 2011. The Company is a leading PET Waste recycling company in India and is engaged in the manufacturing of Recycled Polyester Staple Fibre (RPSF), Spun Yarn and Dyed Texturised Yarn. It operate three units located at Kanpur (U.P.), Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) and Bilaspur (Uttar Pradesh) with a cumulative manufacturing capacity of 1,18,800 TPA of RPSF and Yarn. In year 1988, the company commenced commercial production to produce Dyed & Doubled Yarn at Raipur (Rania), Kalpi Road, Kanpur Dehat (U.P.) with an installed capacity of the plant at 391 tpa and 360 tpa respectively.In 1995 it diversified into the business of manufacturing Recycled Polyester staple Fibre (Green Fibre) through recycling of post-consumer pet bottle waste. The plant and technology was imported from Korea and the initial capacity was of 6000 tpa, which was increased to 10800 tpa through expansion and debottlenecking.In 2006 company undertook expansion plan of Recycled PSF through setting up a new unit at Rudrapur (Uttrakhand). The expansion plan was completed in two phases - first phase of 7200 tpa was started during February, 2007 and second phase of 14400 tpa has been started during September, 2008. The company also expanded capacity of its Kanpur unit from 10800 tpa to 18000 tpa during 2008-09. The company

