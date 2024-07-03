iifl-logo-icon 1
Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd Share Price

1,850.8
(-4.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:39:57 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,936.1
  • Day's High1,936.1
  • 52 Wk High2,484.2
  • Prev. Close1,936.1
  • Day's Low1,850
  • 52 Wk Low 900
  • Turnover (lac)953.71
  • P/E60
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value431.17
  • EPS32.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,691.22
  • Div. Yield0.16
Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

1,936.1

Prev. Close

1,936.1

Turnover(Lac.)

953.71

Day's High

1,936.1

Day's Low

1,850

52 Week's High

2,484.2

52 Week's Low

900

Book Value

431.17

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,691.22

P/E

60

EPS

32.24

Divi. Yield

0.16

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 26 Nov, 2024

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.86%

Non-Promoter- 32.93%

Institutions: 32.93%

Non-Institutions: 31.04%

Custodian: 0.15%

Share Price

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

62.85

21.83

21.83

21.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,026.31

631.52

562.21

497

Net Worth

1,089.16

653.35

584.04

518.83

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

751.13

888.83

753.74

674.45

yoy growth (%)

-15.49

17.92

11.75

4.19

Raw materials

-475.52

-545.5

-477.14

-424.42

As % of sales

63.3

61.37

63.3

62.92

Employee costs

-48

-60.01

-44.5

-42.63

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

59.61

83.47

54.08

46.13

Depreciation

-27.16

-28.05

-20.48

-20.52

Tax paid

-14.43

-19.59

-18.85

-16.3

Working capital

32.49

47.26

41.08

-0.72

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.49

17.92

11.75

4.19

Op profit growth

-24.23

29.79

8.65

7.38

EBIT growth

-25.12

32.9

12.53

12.48

Net profit growth

-29.26

81.32

18.11

19.98

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,122.93

1,179.63

1,021.44

751.14

888.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,122.93

1,179.63

1,021.44

751.14

888.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

14.63

13.39

6.91

9.43

7.4

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Shyam S Sharma

Executive Vice Chairman

V D Khandelwal

Managing Director & CEO

Sharad Sharma

Joint Managing Director

Rajesh Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sobha Chaturvedi

Independent Non Exe. Director

N Subramaniam

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bharat Kumar Sajnani

Non Executive Director

Akshay Kumar Gupta

Independent Director

Jagat Jit Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd

Summary

Ganesha Ecosphere Limited was incorporated on October 30, 1987 with the name Ganesh Polytex Limited, which subsequently got changed from Ganesh Polytex Limited to Ganesha Ecosphere Limited from October 7, 2011. The Company is a leading PET Waste recycling company in India and is engaged in the manufacturing of Recycled Polyester Staple Fibre (RPSF), Spun Yarn and Dyed Texturised Yarn. It operate three units located at Kanpur (U.P.), Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) and Bilaspur (Uttar Pradesh) with a cumulative manufacturing capacity of 1,18,800 TPA of RPSF and Yarn. In year 1988, the company commenced commercial production to produce Dyed & Doubled Yarn at Raipur (Rania), Kalpi Road, Kanpur Dehat (U.P.) with an installed capacity of the plant at 391 tpa and 360 tpa respectively.In 1995 it diversified into the business of manufacturing Recycled Polyester staple Fibre (Green Fibre) through recycling of post-consumer pet bottle waste. The plant and technology was imported from Korea and the initial capacity was of 6000 tpa, which was increased to 10800 tpa through expansion and debottlenecking.In 2006 company undertook expansion plan of Recycled PSF through setting up a new unit at Rudrapur (Uttrakhand). The expansion plan was completed in two phases - first phase of 7200 tpa was started during February, 2007 and second phase of 14400 tpa has been started during September, 2008. The company also expanded capacity of its Kanpur unit from 10800 tpa to 18000 tpa during 2008-09. The company
Company FAQs

What is the Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd share price today?

The Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1850.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd is ₹4691.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd is 60 and 4.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd is ₹900 and ₹2484.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd?

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.08%, 3 Years at 54.37%, 1 Year at 99.80%, 6 Month at 37.06%, 3 Month at -1.28% and 1 Month at -17.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 35.86 %
Institutions - 32.94 %
Public - 31.05 %

