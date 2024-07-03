Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹1,936.1
Prev. Close₹1,936.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹953.71
Day's High₹1,936.1
Day's Low₹1,850
52 Week's High₹2,484.2
52 Week's Low₹900
Book Value₹431.17
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,691.22
P/E60
EPS32.24
Divi. Yield0.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
62.85
21.83
21.83
21.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,026.31
631.52
562.21
497
Net Worth
1,089.16
653.35
584.04
518.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
751.13
888.83
753.74
674.45
yoy growth (%)
-15.49
17.92
11.75
4.19
Raw materials
-475.52
-545.5
-477.14
-424.42
As % of sales
63.3
61.37
63.3
62.92
Employee costs
-48
-60.01
-44.5
-42.63
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
59.61
83.47
54.08
46.13
Depreciation
-27.16
-28.05
-20.48
-20.52
Tax paid
-14.43
-19.59
-18.85
-16.3
Working capital
32.49
47.26
41.08
-0.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.49
17.92
11.75
4.19
Op profit growth
-24.23
29.79
8.65
7.38
EBIT growth
-25.12
32.9
12.53
12.48
Net profit growth
-29.26
81.32
18.11
19.98
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,122.93
1,179.63
1,021.44
751.14
888.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,122.93
1,179.63
1,021.44
751.14
888.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.63
13.39
6.91
9.43
7.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Shyam S Sharma
Executive Vice Chairman
V D Khandelwal
Managing Director & CEO
Sharad Sharma
Joint Managing Director
Rajesh Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sobha Chaturvedi
Independent Non Exe. Director
N Subramaniam
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bharat Kumar Sajnani
Non Executive Director
Akshay Kumar Gupta
Independent Director
Jagat Jit Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Ganesha Ecosphere Limited was incorporated on October 30, 1987 with the name Ganesh Polytex Limited, which subsequently got changed from Ganesh Polytex Limited to Ganesha Ecosphere Limited from October 7, 2011. The Company is a leading PET Waste recycling company in India and is engaged in the manufacturing of Recycled Polyester Staple Fibre (RPSF), Spun Yarn and Dyed Texturised Yarn. It operate three units located at Kanpur (U.P.), Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) and Bilaspur (Uttar Pradesh) with a cumulative manufacturing capacity of 1,18,800 TPA of RPSF and Yarn. In year 1988, the company commenced commercial production to produce Dyed & Doubled Yarn at Raipur (Rania), Kalpi Road, Kanpur Dehat (U.P.) with an installed capacity of the plant at 391 tpa and 360 tpa respectively.In 1995 it diversified into the business of manufacturing Recycled Polyester staple Fibre (Green Fibre) through recycling of post-consumer pet bottle waste. The plant and technology was imported from Korea and the initial capacity was of 6000 tpa, which was increased to 10800 tpa through expansion and debottlenecking.In 2006 company undertook expansion plan of Recycled PSF through setting up a new unit at Rudrapur (Uttrakhand). The expansion plan was completed in two phases - first phase of 7200 tpa was started during February, 2007 and second phase of 14400 tpa has been started during September, 2008. The company also expanded capacity of its Kanpur unit from 10800 tpa to 18000 tpa during 2008-09. The company
The Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1850.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd is ₹4691.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd is 60 and 4.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd is ₹900 and ₹2484.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.08%, 3 Years at 54.37%, 1 Year at 99.80%, 6 Month at 37.06%, 3 Month at -1.28% and 1 Month at -17.26%.
