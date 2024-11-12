iifl-logo-icon 1
Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd Board Meeting

Ganesha Ecosphe. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
GANESHA ECOSPHERE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.24. 2. Declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING Declared an interim dividend of Rs. 1.50 per share (i.e.@ 15%) on Equity Shares of Rs. 101- each of the Company, for the Financial Year 2024-25 and has fixed Saturday, November 2.3, 2024 as record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of GANESHA ECOSPHERE LIMITED (Ganesha or the Company) has, at its meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, September 4, 2024, inter-alia transacted the business as per the attached file.
Board Meeting10 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
GANESHA ECOSPHERE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.24 outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting1 Jun 20241 Jun 2024
Investment in RACE ECO CHAIN LIMITED
Board Meeting23 May 202416 May 2024
GANESHA ECOSPHERE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. 2.To consider recommendation of Dividend for the financial year 2023-24. In continuation of our letter dated May 16, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today: 1. Approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 and the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024; 2. Recommended dividend, subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, of Rs. 3.00 per share (i.e. @ 30%) on Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company, for the Financial Year 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting7 Mar 20247 Mar 2024
GRANT OF OPTIONS IN THE MEETING OF NRC HELD ON MARCH 7, 2024
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
GANESHA ECOSPHERE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (Provisional) of the Company for the Quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are hereby forwarding the following documents for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023: (1) Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (Provisional) & (2) Limited Review Report on Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (Provisional) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

