Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

GANESHA ECOSPHERE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.24. 2. Declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING Declared an interim dividend of Rs. 1.50 per share (i.e.@ 15%) on Equity Shares of Rs. 101- each of the Company, for the Financial Year 2024-25 and has fixed Saturday, November 2.3, 2024 as record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of GANESHA ECOSPHERE LIMITED (Ganesha or the Company) has, at its meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, September 4, 2024, inter-alia transacted the business as per the attached file.

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

GANESHA ECOSPHERE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.24 outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Jun 2024 1 Jun 2024

Investment in RACE ECO CHAIN LIMITED

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 16 May 2024

GANESHA ECOSPHERE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. 2.To consider recommendation of Dividend for the financial year 2023-24. In continuation of our letter dated May 16, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today: 1. Approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 and the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024; 2. Recommended dividend, subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, of Rs. 3.00 per share (i.e. @ 30%) on Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company, for the Financial Year 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Mar 2024 7 Mar 2024

GRANT OF OPTIONS IN THE MEETING OF NRC HELD ON MARCH 7, 2024

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024