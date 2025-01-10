Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
62.85
21.83
21.83
21.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,026.31
631.52
562.21
497
Net Worth
1,089.16
653.35
584.04
518.83
Minority Interest
Debt
3
156.83
138.78
127.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
22.08
21.67
21.71
22.29
Total Liabilities
1,114.24
831.85
744.53
668.16
Fixed Assets
249.54
269.32
272.6
295.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
184.44
201.68
174.22
127.84
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.46
3.28
4.02
3.16
Networking Capital
533.04
354.51
292.21
237.46
Inventories
206.01
220.91
189.09
172.52
Inventory Days
83.83
Sundry Debtors
103.42
92.01
116.23
105.55
Debtor Days
51.29
Other Current Assets
322.36
159.58
104.89
42.97
Sundry Creditors
-51.24
-65.15
-62.55
-35.48
Creditor Days
17.24
Other Current Liabilities
-47.51
-52.84
-55.45
-48.1
Cash
143.75
3.06
1.48
3.84
Total Assets
1,114.23
831.85
744.53
668.15
