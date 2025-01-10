Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Feb-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
35.86%
36.44%
36.44%
36.44%
42.31%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
32.93%
31.4%
31.23%
31.73%
20.82%
Non-Institutions
31.04%
31.99%
32.17%
31.67%
36.68%
Total Non-Promoter
63.98%
63.4%
63.4%
63.4%
57.5%
Custodian
0.15%
0.15%
0.15%
0.15%
0.17%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
