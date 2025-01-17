Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.49
Op profit growth
-24.35
EBIT growth
-26.66
Net profit growth
-31.65
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.24
12.56
EBIT margin
8.88
10.24
Net profit margin
5.79
7.16
RoCE
10.63
RoNW
2.18
RoA
1.73
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
19.94
29.17
Dividend per share
2
2
Cash EPS
7.49
16.32
Book value per share
236.81
218.73
Valuation ratios
P/E
29.43
5.73
P/CEPS
78.32
10.25
P/B
2.47
0.76
EV/EBIDTA
14.83
3.79
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-24.9
-23.52
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
49.3
Inventory days
77.1
Creditor days
-19.16
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-7.57
-11.71
Net debt / equity
0.21
0.18
Net debt / op. profit
1.32
0.77
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-63.3
-61.37
Employee costs
-6.39
-6.75
Other costs
-19.05
-19.3
