Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd Key Ratios

1,754
(-0.03%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:52 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.49

Op profit growth

-24.35

EBIT growth

-26.66

Net profit growth

-31.65

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.24

12.56

EBIT margin

8.88

10.24

Net profit margin

5.79

7.16

RoCE

10.63

RoNW

2.18

RoA

1.73

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

19.94

29.17

Dividend per share

2

2

Cash EPS

7.49

16.32

Book value per share

236.81

218.73

Valuation ratios

P/E

29.43

5.73

P/CEPS

78.32

10.25

P/B

2.47

0.76

EV/EBIDTA

14.83

3.79

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-24.9

-23.52

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

49.3

Inventory days

77.1

Creditor days

-19.16

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-7.57

-11.71

Net debt / equity

0.21

0.18

Net debt / op. profit

1.32

0.77

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-63.3

-61.37

Employee costs

-6.39

-6.75

Other costs

-19.05

-19.3

