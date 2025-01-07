iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,899.35
(1.78%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:24:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

751.13

888.83

753.74

674.45

yoy growth (%)

-15.49

17.92

11.75

4.19

Raw materials

-475.52

-545.5

-477.14

-424.42

As % of sales

63.3

61.37

63.3

62.92

Employee costs

-48

-60.01

-44.5

-42.63

As % of sales

6.39

6.75

5.9

6.32

Other costs

-142.88

-171.5

-145.95

-128.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.02

19.29

19.36

18.99

Operating profit

84.71

111.8

86.13

79.27

OPM

11.27

12.57

11.42

11.75

Depreciation

-27.16

-28.05

-20.48

-20.52

Interest expense

-8.7

-7.77

-14.57

-14.87

Other income

10.77

7.49

3

2.26

Profit before tax

59.61

83.47

54.08

46.13

Taxes

-14.43

-19.59

-18.85

-16.3

Tax rate

-24.2

-23.47

-34.86

-35.34

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

45.18

63.88

35.23

29.82

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

45.18

63.88

35.23

29.82

yoy growth (%)

-29.26

81.32

18.11

19.98

NPM

6.01

7.18

4.67

4.42

Ganesha Ecosphe. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.