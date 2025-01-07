Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
751.13
888.83
753.74
674.45
yoy growth (%)
-15.49
17.92
11.75
4.19
Raw materials
-475.52
-545.5
-477.14
-424.42
As % of sales
63.3
61.37
63.3
62.92
Employee costs
-48
-60.01
-44.5
-42.63
As % of sales
6.39
6.75
5.9
6.32
Other costs
-142.88
-171.5
-145.95
-128.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.02
19.29
19.36
18.99
Operating profit
84.71
111.8
86.13
79.27
OPM
11.27
12.57
11.42
11.75
Depreciation
-27.16
-28.05
-20.48
-20.52
Interest expense
-8.7
-7.77
-14.57
-14.87
Other income
10.77
7.49
3
2.26
Profit before tax
59.61
83.47
54.08
46.13
Taxes
-14.43
-19.59
-18.85
-16.3
Tax rate
-24.2
-23.47
-34.86
-35.34
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
45.18
63.88
35.23
29.82
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
45.18
63.88
35.23
29.82
yoy growth (%)
-29.26
81.32
18.11
19.98
NPM
6.01
7.18
4.67
4.42
