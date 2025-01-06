iifl-logo-icon 1
Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,866.05
(-3.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd

Ganesha Ecosphe. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

59.61

83.47

54.08

46.13

Depreciation

-27.16

-28.05

-20.48

-20.52

Tax paid

-14.43

-19.59

-18.85

-16.3

Working capital

32.49

47.26

41.08

-0.72

Other operating items

Operating

50.51

83.08

55.82

8.56

Capital expenditure

20.16

16.23

92.97

3.66

Free cash flow

70.67

99.31

148.79

12.23

Equity raised

907.67

638.28

422.31

364.48

Investing

34.62

93.22

0

0

Financing

50.18

-76.35

83.65

6.9

Dividends paid

0

0

2.87

2.3

Net in cash

1,063.14

754.47

657.63

385.92

