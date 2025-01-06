Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
59.61
83.47
54.08
46.13
Depreciation
-27.16
-28.05
-20.48
-20.52
Tax paid
-14.43
-19.59
-18.85
-16.3
Working capital
32.49
47.26
41.08
-0.72
Other operating items
Operating
50.51
83.08
55.82
8.56
Capital expenditure
20.16
16.23
92.97
3.66
Free cash flow
70.67
99.31
148.79
12.23
Equity raised
907.67
638.28
422.31
364.48
Investing
34.62
93.22
0
0
Financing
50.18
-76.35
83.65
6.9
Dividends paid
0
0
2.87
2.3
Net in cash
1,063.14
754.47
657.63
385.92
