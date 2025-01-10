To

The Members of

Ganesha Ecosphere Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Ganesha Ecosphere Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the cash flow statement and the statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue Recognition (as described in note 2.d of the standalone financial statements) Revenue is one of the key profit drivers and is therefore susceptible to misstatement. Cut- off is the key assertion insofar as revenue recognition is concerned, since an inappropriate cut- off can result in material misstatement of results for the year. Our audit procedures with regard to revenue recognition included testing controls, automated and manual, around dispatches/deliveries, inventory reconciliations and circularization of receivable balances, testing of cut- off s and performing analytical review procedures. Evaluation of pending litigations (as described in note 30.2 of the standalone financial statements) The Company has pending litigations for demand in dispute under various statutes which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. We have obtained the details of litigations under various statutes for the year ended March 31, 2024 from the management. We have reviewed the managements underlying assumptions in estimating the provisions in respect to the disputed matters and the possible outcome of the disputes. We have also reviewed the legal precedence, where available, and other documents provided for review by the management in evaluating its position in these matters. We have also reviewed the assumptions made by the management as at March 31, 2024 and evaluated whether any change was required on account of information and updates made available during the year.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, which have been used for the purpose of preparation of the standalone financial statements by the Directors of the Company, as aforesaid.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

* Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

* Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

* Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

* Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

* Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. Further to our comments in Annexure A, as required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the cash flow statement and the statement of changes in equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in auditors report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/ provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V to the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - refer note 30.2;

ii. the Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Ind AS, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts;

iii. there has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024;

iv. (a) the management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries - refer note 49.0;

(b) the management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries - refer note 49.0;

(c) based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement;

v. The dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting s off ware for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the s off ware. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of accounting s off ware.

For Narendra Singhania & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 009781N

Annexure ‘A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading of ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the Members of Ganesha Ecosphere Limited ("the Company") on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024)

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the standalone financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i) (a) A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and right of use assets on the basis of available information.

B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) As explained to us, the property, plant and equipment are physically verified by the management, according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of property, plant and equipment has been physically verified by the management during the year and as informed to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) as disclosed in the standalone financial statements and included in the property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company except the following :

Description of item of property Gross carrying value (H in Lakh) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Property held since which date Reason for not being held in the name of the Company Office Building 277.84 Vatika IT Parks Private Limited No March 18, 2023 The possession and original agreement to sale of the property is in the name of the Company. Title deed registration is held up due to some local regulations.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year, or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) As explained to us, the physical verification of inventory, except goods in transit, has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management during the year and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company & nature of its operations. For stock held with third parties at the year end, if any, written confirmations have been obtained. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verifications of inventories.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of H5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly returns or statements with such banks in which there are neglible differences when compared with the unaudited books of accounts of the respective quarters. (refer note 43.0).

(iii) The Company has made investments and granted unsecured loans and guarantees to its wholly owned subsidiaries and other parties. However, the Company has not provided any advances in the nature of loans or security to any other party during the year.

a) The aggregate amount during the year and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans, guarantees and securities to subsidiaries and other party are as per the table given below:

(H in Lakh)

Particulars Loans Guarantees Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year: - subsidiaries 21,323.88 39,063.65 - others - - Balance outstanding as at the balance sheet date: - subsidiaries 29,148.88 39,063.65 - others 217.00 -

b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and guarantees provided (including in earlier years) are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c) The schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest on the above loans has been stipulated and the repayments are regular.

d) There were no overdue amounts remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date in respect of the above loans.

e) There were no loans granted which has fallen due during the year and which have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

f) The Company has not granted any loans which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185 of the Act. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act in respect to the loans given and investments made by it during the year. (v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified.

(vi) Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148 (1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs and other material statutory dues applicable to it. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable

(b) According to the records of the Company, and as per the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of provident fund, employees state insurance, duty of customs and goods and services tax, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, the particulars of dues of income-tax, goods and services tax and value added tax as at March 31, 2024, which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of The Dues Amount of demand ( H in Lakh) Amount paid under protest (H in Lakh) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Uttarakhand Value Added Tax Act, 2005 Value Added Tax 1.25 0.21 Financial Year 2010-11 Joint Commissioner (Appeals) (First) Commercial Tax Haldwani Uttarakhand Integrated Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 188.96 0.00 Financial Year 2020-21 Joint Commissioner, Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand u/s 143(3) 35.92 7.50 Financial Year 2015-16 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), Kanpur Integrated Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 40.69 0.00 Financial Year 2019-20 Additional Commissioner Gr–2 (Appeal-2), Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh Customs Act, 1962 Custom Duty 397.92 0.00 Financial Year 2017-18 and 2018-19 Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Prayagraj

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination of the records of the Company, there are no transactions which have not been recorded in the books of account and which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) Based on our audit procedures, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) Based on our audit procedures, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans have been applied for the purposes for which they were obtained. (d) Based on our audit procedures, and according to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been utilised for long-term purposes by the Company during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. The Company doesnt have any associate or joint venture. (f) Based on our audit procedures, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(x)(a) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company during the year.

(b) The Company has made private placement of shares through Qualified Institutional Placement during the year and according to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has complied with the requirement of section 42 of the Companies Act 2013. The amount raised that remains unutilized during the year has been parked in the bank account in the form of fixed deposits. (refer note 45.0)

Further, the company has also made allotment of fully convertible equity warrants to an entity belonging to promoter and promoter group of the company on preferential basis and according to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has complied with the requirement of section 42 of the Companies Act 2013. The Company has received an upfront amount against such issue and the total money so received has been utilized till 31 March 2024. (refer note 44.0) Apart from above, the company has not made any other private placement of shares or debentures during the year.

(xi) (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the standalone financial statements and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the standalone financial statements and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the standalone financial statements and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xii) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required under Ind AS 24, Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the internal auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with them covered under Section 192 of the Act. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xv) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company during the year.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xvi)(a) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any non-banking financial/ housing finance activities during the year.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xvi)(c) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is one Core Investment Company as a part of the Group.

(xvii)The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii)There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xviii) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company during the year.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of financial ratios (refer note 40.0), ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility in respect of any ongoing or other than ongoing project as at the end of the financial year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company (refer note 32.0).

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of the audit of standalone financial statements.

For Narendra Singhania & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 009781N

Annexure ‘B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under the heading of ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the Members of Ganesha Ecosphere Limited on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Ganesha Ecosphere Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information, and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.