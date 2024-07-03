Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd Summary

Ganesha Ecosphere Limited was incorporated on October 30, 1987 with the name Ganesh Polytex Limited, which subsequently got changed from Ganesh Polytex Limited to Ganesha Ecosphere Limited from October 7, 2011. The Company is a leading PET Waste recycling company in India and is engaged in the manufacturing of Recycled Polyester Staple Fibre (RPSF), Spun Yarn and Dyed Texturised Yarn. It operate three units located at Kanpur (U.P.), Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) and Bilaspur (Uttar Pradesh) with a cumulative manufacturing capacity of 1,18,800 TPA of RPSF and Yarn. In year 1988, the company commenced commercial production to produce Dyed & Doubled Yarn at Raipur (Rania), Kalpi Road, Kanpur Dehat (U.P.) with an installed capacity of the plant at 391 tpa and 360 tpa respectively.In 1995 it diversified into the business of manufacturing Recycled Polyester staple Fibre (Green Fibre) through recycling of post-consumer pet bottle waste. The plant and technology was imported from Korea and the initial capacity was of 6000 tpa, which was increased to 10800 tpa through expansion and debottlenecking.In 2006 company undertook expansion plan of Recycled PSF through setting up a new unit at Rudrapur (Uttrakhand). The expansion plan was completed in two phases - first phase of 7200 tpa was started during February, 2007 and second phase of 14400 tpa has been started during September, 2008. The company also expanded capacity of its Kanpur unit from 10800 tpa to 18000 tpa during 2008-09. The company further expanded its capacity of Rudrapur Unit by 18000 tpa, which has been commissioned during March, 2010. The Companys green field project for manufacturing of spun yarn from Recycled Polyester Staple Fibre (RPSF) with an installed capacity of 25,920 spindles at Temra, Bilaspur, Distt. Rampur (U.P.) and expansion project to increase the existing recycling capacity at Kanpur unit by 9,000 TPA, had commenced commercial production w.e.f. 01.11.2013. The Company commissioned its Bilaspur facility in 2013-14. It commissioned Temra Unit in increasing the existing Recycled Polyester Staple Fibre (RPSF) capacity by 21,000 TPA effective from 1st February, 2018. In July, 2021, the Company acquired an under construction PET washing plant at Nepal by acquiring the entire shareholding of Ganesha Overseas Private Limited (Formerly known as Essel Industries Nepal Private Limited). Accordingly, Ganesha Overseas Private Limited became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.Go Rewise was launched by the Company in FY 2022-23 to close the plastic recycling loop and further rPET bottle grade chips launched in 2023.