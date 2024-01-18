|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|12 Nov 2024
|26 Nov 2024
|26 Nov 2024
|1.5
|15
|Interim
|OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING Declared an interim dividend of Rs. 1.50 per share (i.e.@ 15%) on Equity Shares of Rs. 101- each of the Company, for the Financial Year 2024-25 and has fixed Saturday, November 2.3, 2024 as record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend.
|Dividend
|23 May 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|-
|3
|30
|Final
|Recommended dividend, subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, of Rs. 3.00 per share (i.e.@ 30%) on Equity Shares of Rs. I 0/- each of the Company, for the Financial Year 2023-24.
