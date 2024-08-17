Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹9
Prev. Close₹9.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.1
Day's High₹9.45
Day's Low₹8.65
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.14
P/E132.57
EPS0.07
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
19.04
19.04
19.04
19.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.89
16.34
18.12
14.27
Net Worth
32.93
35.38
37.16
33.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
39.65
47.32
49.13
47.9
yoy growth (%)
-16.21
-3.66
2.55
14.33
Raw materials
-14.1
-17.73
-17.32
-18.76
As % of sales
35.56
37.46
35.25
39.17
Employee costs
-10.7
-10.4
-9.18
-8.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
2.53
5.74
8.08
6.92
Depreciation
-4.45
-3.94
-4.19
-3.9
Tax paid
-0.92
-1.87
-2.76
-2.19
Working capital
1.75
1.18
-3.11
1.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-16.21
-3.66
2.55
14.33
Op profit growth
-31.06
-25.72
0.15
31.07
EBIT growth
-54.25
-30.97
13.3
19.88
Net profit growth
-58.56
-27.01
12.34
32.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Aditya Mangaldas
Independent Director
Aurobind Patel
Chairman
Jaydev Mody
Director
Anjali Mody
Independent Director
Vrajesh Udani
Company Secretary
Saurabh Gangadhare
Managing Director
Ram Hemant Shroff
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Arrow Textiles Ltd Merged
Summary
Arrow Textiles Ltd is the leading manufacturer of the specialty textiles in India. The company manufactures woven labels, fabric printed labels, elastic & non-elastic tapes (also known as garment trims). These products form a part of garment packaging products and are used for apparels and made-ups such as terry towels and home furnishings.The company specializes in offering quick solutions & samples and can handle a variety of products as well as can communicate easily by using web-based ERP software. They remain the preferred choice of many leading Indian brands, both for hosiery & outer wear. The company is having their manufacturing unit at Nasik in Maharashtra with an installed capacity of 18 woven label looms, 7 printed label machines & 59 woven tapes looms. The company was awarded with an ISO 9001 certification from BVQI. The company markets their products through their depots which are located in Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi and Tirupur. They also have an agent in Kolkata to cater to demand from the local markets. In addition, they also procure orders through their website for overseas orders and the domestic markets where their depots are not located.The companys key products are Underwear Name Waistband Elastic, Woven inner elastics for garments, Printed woven elastics, Woven tapes (non-elastic) (plain or print), Fabric printed labels, Woven labels (slit-edge), Woven-edge, woven labels, Woven-edge substrates for printing and 100% cotton twill tapes, ready-to-dye.Arrow T
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.