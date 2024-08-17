iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Arrow Textiles Ltd Merged Share Price

9
(-1.10%)
Feb 5, 2020|03:29:25 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Arrow Textiles Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

9

Prev. Close

9.1

Turnover(Lac.)

0.1

Day's High

9.45

Day's Low

8.65

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17.14

P/E

132.57

EPS

0.07

Divi. Yield

0

Arrow Textiles Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Arrow Textiles Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Arrow Textiles Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:13 AM
Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.49%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 31.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Arrow Textiles Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

19.04

19.04

19.04

19.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.89

16.34

18.12

14.27

Net Worth

32.93

35.38

37.16

33.31

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

39.65

47.32

49.13

47.9

yoy growth (%)

-16.21

-3.66

2.55

14.33

Raw materials

-14.1

-17.73

-17.32

-18.76

As % of sales

35.56

37.46

35.25

39.17

Employee costs

-10.7

-10.4

-9.18

-8.2

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

2.53

5.74

8.08

6.92

Depreciation

-4.45

-3.94

-4.19

-3.9

Tax paid

-0.92

-1.87

-2.76

-2.19

Working capital

1.75

1.18

-3.11

1.75

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-16.21

-3.66

2.55

14.33

Op profit growth

-31.06

-25.72

0.15

31.07

EBIT growth

-54.25

-30.97

13.3

19.88

Net profit growth

-58.56

-27.01

12.34

32.31

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Arrow Textiles Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Arrow Textiles Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Aditya Mangaldas

Independent Director

Aurobind Patel

Chairman

Jaydev Mody

Director

Anjali Mody

Independent Director

Vrajesh Udani

Company Secretary

Saurabh Gangadhare

Managing Director

Ram Hemant Shroff

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Arrow Textiles Ltd Merged

Summary

Arrow Textiles Ltd is the leading manufacturer of the specialty textiles in India. The company manufactures woven labels, fabric printed labels, elastic & non-elastic tapes (also known as garment trims). These products form a part of garment packaging products and are used for apparels and made-ups such as terry towels and home furnishings.The company specializes in offering quick solutions & samples and can handle a variety of products as well as can communicate easily by using web-based ERP software. They remain the preferred choice of many leading Indian brands, both for hosiery & outer wear. The company is having their manufacturing unit at Nasik in Maharashtra with an installed capacity of 18 woven label looms, 7 printed label machines & 59 woven tapes looms. The company was awarded with an ISO 9001 certification from BVQI. The company markets their products through their depots which are located in Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi and Tirupur. They also have an agent in Kolkata to cater to demand from the local markets. In addition, they also procure orders through their website for overseas orders and the domestic markets where their depots are not located.The companys key products are Underwear Name Waistband Elastic, Woven inner elastics for garments, Printed woven elastics, Woven tapes (non-elastic) (plain or print), Fabric printed labels, Woven labels (slit-edge), Woven-edge, woven labels, Woven-edge substrates for printing and 100% cotton twill tapes, ready-to-dye.Arrow T
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Arrow Textiles Ltd Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.