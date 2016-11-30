To the Members of Arrow Textiles Limited

Report on the Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Arrow Textiles Limited (‘the Company’), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2019, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the accompanying financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act’) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS’) specified under Section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2019, and its profit (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI Code’) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

5. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

The Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Revenue recognition (Refer note 2(c), 24 and 37 of the Financial Statements) Revenue is one of the key profit drivers and is therefore susceptible to misstatement. Cut-off is the key assertion in so far as revenue recognition is concerned, since an inappropriate cut-off can result in material misstatement of results for the year. Our audit procedures with regard to revenue recognition included testing controls, automated and manual, around dispatches/deliveries, inventory reconciliations and circularization of receivable balances, substantive testing for cut-offs and analytical review procedures.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report thereon

6. The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditor’s report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

7. The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

8. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

9. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

10. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

11. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for explaining our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

12. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

13. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

14. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

15. As required by section 197(16) of the Act, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

16. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2016 (‘the Order’) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

17. Further to our comments in Annexure A, as required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. the financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act;

e. on the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2019 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. we have also audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting (IFCoFR) of the Company as on 31st March, 2019 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date and our report dated 22nd May, 2019 as per Annexure B expressed unmodified opinion;

g. with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company, as detailed in Note No. 32 has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position;

ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. there were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv. the disclosure requirements relating to holdings as well as dealings in specified bank notes were applicable for the period from 8th November, 2016 to 30th December, 2016, which are not relevant to these financial statements. Hence, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

For M H S & Associates Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Reg. No.: 141079W (Mayur H. Shah) Proprietor Mumbai: 22nd May, 2019 Membership No. 147928

ANNEXURE A

To The Independent Auditor’s Report of even date to the members of Arrow Textiles Limited on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2019

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets by which all fixed assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, a portion of the fixed assets has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

c) The title deeds of immovable properties (which are included under the head ‘Property, Plant and Equipment’) are held in the name of the Company.

(ii) The inventory, except goods-in-transit, has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records were not material.

(iii) The Company has not granted any loan, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clauses 3(iii)(a), 3(iii)(b) and 3(iii)(c) of the Order are not applicable.

(iv) The Company has not advanced any loan or given any guarantee or provided any security or made any investment covered under section 185 and 186 of the Act. Hence, the provisions of Paragraph 3(iv) of the order are not applicable.

(v) In our opinion, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of Paragraph 3(v) of the order are not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to rules prescribed by the Central Government for the maintenance of the cost records under Sub-Section (1) of Section 148 of the Act and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained.

(vii) (a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities, undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees’ state insurance, income tax, sales tax, gst, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues, as applicable to it. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding, at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) In our opinion, there are no dues with respect to income tax, sales tax, service tax, value added tax, customs duty, excise duty, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, except for the dues in relation to income tax as disclosed hereunder:

Statement of Disputed Dues:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount ( in ‘000) Period to which the Amount Relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2,373.94 F.Y 2010-11 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 3,091.64 FY 2011-12 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 3,175.84 FY 2012-13 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2,244.43 F.Y 2013-14 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1,040.40 F.Y 2014-15 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to banks. The Company did not have any outstanding dues to any financial institutions or debenture holders during the year.

(ix) The Company did not raise moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). In our opinion, no term loans were raised during the year under audit.

(x) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such instance by the management.

(xi) As per the information and explanations given to us, managerial remuneration has been paid / provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of Paragraph 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) As per the information and explanation given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Act, where applicable, and the requisite details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc., as required by the applicable Ind AS.

(xiv) As informed, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them covered under Section 192 of the Act.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For M H S & Associates Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Reg. No.: 141079W (Mayur H. Shah) Proprietor Mumbai: 22nd May, 2019 Membership No. 147928

ANNEXURE B

To The Independent Auditor’s Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

In conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of Arrow Textiles Limited ("the Company") as of and for the year ended 31st March, 2019, we have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting (IFCoFR) of the company of as of that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s IFCoFR based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of IFCoFR, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the IFCoFR and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of IFCoFR included obtaining an understanding of IFCoFR, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s IFCoFR.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Company’s IFCoFR is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. A Company’s IFCoFR includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Company’s assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of IFCoFR, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the IFCoFR to future periods are subject to the risk that the IFCoFR may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2019, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by ICAI.