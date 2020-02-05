Arrow Textiles Ltd Merged Management Discussions

ECONOMIC AND INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

GLOBAL ECONOMY

In 2018, the global economy began its journey on a firm footing with estimated global economic growth of 3.6% (Source: world Economic outlook by IMF). During the second half of 2018, this rate of development gradually declined, owing to impending US-China trade dispute and some slowdown across developed markets.

Emerging and developing markets of Asia maintained their steady progress at 6.4% during 2018. However, its important to note that India’s economy expanded at 7.1% in 2018 vis-a vis 6.7% in 2017, whereas China growth deteriorated from 6.9% in 2017 to 6.6% in 2018 (Source: world Economic outlook by IMF). Sub-Saharan Africa’s economy also sustained a steady rise of 3% during the year.

INDIAN ECONOMY

India continues to be one of the fastest growing major economies in the world and is expected to be among the world’s top three economic powers in the next 10-15 years. The Indian economy is expected to improve and close the year 2019 with a GDP growth of 7.3% (Source: IMF) Sustained real GDP growth of over 6% since FY 91 has led to a fundamental transformation of India’s economy. Today, India is the world’s seventh largest economy in real terms, backed by strong demand, positive consumption pattern and rising disposable income. In PPP terms, the economy is expected to be among the top five global economies by 2020.

GLOBAL TEXTILE AND APPAREL INDUSTRY

The global textile and apparel industry is continuously evolving. Over the years, it has witnessed multiple shifts in consumption and production patterns, including shifts in geographical manufacturing hubs, as the industry is driven by the availability of cheap labour.

The textile and apparel trade is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the period 2018-28. During this period, the increase in apparel trade is expected to be at a CAGR of 4.5% and textiles at a CAGR of 2.5%.

Even though apparel industry is dominated by developed markets of EU and the US, the emerging markets led by countries such as India, China, Russia and Brazil are becoming consumption markets. Simultaneously, India and China have strong textile manufacturing base, and thus are emerging as both sourcing and consumption nations. Currently, China holds the largest share in textile and apparel global trade. It has vertically integrated supply chain from production of fiberto weaving of fabric and garmenting. The sector also has the capability to manufacture all categories of products and a conducive ecosystem to provide complete service offering to brands and retailers. However, the increasing labour and energy cost have mitigated the international competitive advantage of China to some extent. The global apparel manufacturers are finding Bangladesh, Vietnam and India as competitive markets over China.

INDIAN TEXTILE INDUSTRY

India’s textile industry is among the oldest industries in the country dating back several centuries. It is one of the largest contributors to the economy accounting for approx. 4% of the GDP. It is the second largest contributor towards employment generation, after agriculture, contributing 10% to the country’s manufacturing, owing to its labour-intensive nature. The industry is characterized by its robust vertical integration in almost all the sub- sectors.

The textiles and apparel industry constitutes approx. 14% of the total exports of the country. India is the second largest producer and exporter of textiles after China and fourth largest producers and exporters of apparels after China, Bangladesh and Vietnam.

The mitigation of the repercussions of currency fluctuation remain a challenge for the industry. Exports have been a core feature of India’s textile sector. Indian textiles and apparels exports were estimated at $39 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the next decade to reach $76 billion by 2028. The fundamental strength of India textile industry is its strong production base with a wide range of fibres and yarns that include natural fibres like cotton, jute, silk and wool; and synthetic and manmade fibres such as polyester, viscose, nylon and acrylic.

INDIAN APPAREL INDUSTRY

The Indian apparel industry was worth an estimated $54 billion in 2018 and projected to reach approx.$118 billion in 2028 growing at CAGR of approx..8% over 2018-2028 period.

The country’s apparel market is majorly driven by menswear, which holds major share in apparel business, accounting for 43% of the total market. Women’s wear contributes almost 36%, while kids wear constitutes 21% of the apparel market. The sector is one of the fastest growing market globally, supported by a robust demand growth.

The major challenge in the Indian apparel industry are increasing competition, sustained discounting that is expected to moderate margins and product obsolesces due to ever-evolving fashion trends.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

The Company manufactures woven labels, fabric printed labels, elastic & non-elastic tapes (also known as garment trims). These products form a part of garment packaging products and are used for apparels and made-ups such as terry towels and home furnishings. With the help of innovative and extensive technology and integrated manpower resources, the Company has acquired an edge over its competitors. The Company has the ability to process multiple deliveries daily and offer real-time information along with quick turnaround of samples and perfect color matching which has helped to provide a range of innovative products. The Company processes more than 125 to 150 orders a day for customers in and around India and produce more than 50,000 different items.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

(Rs In ‘000)

Particulars Year ended 31.03.2019 Year ended 31.03.2018 Income for the year 4,30,508.36 4,10,105.71 Profit before Interest, Depreciation and Tax 55,008.55 74,001.72 Finance Charges 2,801.86 4,113.13 Depreciation 38,571.49 44,553.76 Provisions for Taxation/ Deferred Tax 3,272.33 9,267.61 Prior Period Items / Extra Ordinary Items - - Net Profit/(Loss) for the Current Year 10,362.87 16,067.22

The Financial Performance of our Company has been affected by the slowdown in the retail markets and the margins have been under pressure due to the liquidity crunch in the unorganized sector, who are affected during this fiscal because of higher compliance cost, eroding market share and limited ability to pass on the increase in raw material prices.

We are in the process of restructuring the customer & product portfolio with a single objective of growing the business. We believe this will enable us to achieve our long-term objectives.

GROWTH ENABLERS

Growing urbanization, a higher disposable income of the India households and a favourable demographic coupled with an aspiration based purchasing pattern are key drivers for the industry and is likely to benefit the Company.

With the growing mobile and internet penetration, e-commerce shopping is expected to act as a key enabler in consistent sales volume growth for the industry.

The Company has a strong focus on digital platforms, strong social media connect with consumers and increasing presence in the e-commerce space through our website www.easyonlinelabels.in.

While your Company is attuned to judicious capital allocation strategies and sustainable growth, Arrow Textiles continues to work towards cost efficiencies and provide its customer the best experience.

RISKS AND CONCERNS

Risk is an inherent part of any business. There are various types of risks that threaten the existence of a company like Strategic Risk, Business Risk, Finance Risk, Environment Risk, Personnel Risk, Operational Risk, Reputation Risk, Regulatory Risk, Technology Risk, Political Risk, etc. Your company aims at enhancing and maximizing shareholders value by achieving appropriate trade-off between risk & returns.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND ADEQUACY

The Company is committed to maintaining adequate internal control systems as a part of efficient corporate governance. The system ensures that all transactions are authorised, recorded and reported correctly to safeguard assets and protect them from any loss due to unauthorized use or disposition. The operating managers make sure that all operations within their area are compliant and safeguarded against all risks whereas on the other, auditors carry out random audits to detect flaws in the system, which makes it effective and efficient. Internal audit reports are prepared to create awareness and to take corrective actions on the respective units or areas, which need rectification. These reports are then reviewed by the management team and the Audit Committee for follow-up action.

HUMAN RESOURCES AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The man and machine combination is balanced optimally, as the Company believes that Human Resource is one of the most vital resources and a key pillar in providing the Organization a competitive edge in current business environment.

A motivated and efficient workforce can help it attain its target in a realistic manner. Taking

Company provides extensive training to its employees in order to develop their skill sets and keep them motivated. The Company appreciates the productive co-operation extended by its employees in the efforts of the management to carry the Company to greater heights. As on 31st March, 2019, the Company had employee strength of 303 on its payroll.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The statements made above may be construed as forward looking statements within the meaning of the applicable laws and regulations. Actual performance of the Company may vary substantially depending upon the business structure and model from time to time. Important external and internal factors may force a downtrend in the operations of the Company.