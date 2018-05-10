TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Twelfth (12th) Directors’ Report of your Company along with the financial statements for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019.

1. OPERATING RESULTS

Certain key aspects of your Company’s performance during the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019 as compared to the previous Financial Year are summarised below: (Rs In ‘000)

Particulars Year Ended 31.03.2019 Year Ended 31.03.2018 Income for the year 4,30,508.36 4,10,105.71 Profit before Interest, Depreciation and Tax 55,008.56 74,001.71 Finance Charges 2,801.86 4,113.13 Profit before Depreciation and Taxes 52,206.70 69,888.58 Depreciation & Amortization 38,571.49 44,553.76 Provisions for Taxation/ Deferred Tax 3,272.33 9,267.61 Net Profit for the Current Year 10,362.87 16,067.22 Earlier Years Balance Brought Forward 1,63,337.22 1,81,084.76 Net Profit available for Appropriation 1,73,700.09 1,97,151.97 Appropriation : Dividend on Equity Shares (28,565.91) (28,565.91) Dividend Distrubution Tax (Net) (5,871.82) (5,815.36) Other Comprehensive Income (470.81) 566.51 Transfer to / from Reserves 0 0 Balance carried to Balance Sheet 1,38,791.55 1,63,337.22

2. DIVIDEND

The Directors do not recommend any dividend for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019.

3. SHARE CAPITAL

There was no change in the Company’s share capital during the year under review.

The Company’s paid up equity share capital remained at 19,04,39,390 comprising of 1,90,43,939 equity shares of Rs 10/- each.

4. OVERVIEW OF OPERATIONS

During the year under review, your Company recorded a total income of Rs 4,30,508.36 (Rs In ‘000) as compared to last year’s income of Rs 4,10,105.71 (Rs In ‘000) and net profit of 10,362.88 (Rs In ‘000) as compared to last year’s Net profit of 16,067.21 (Rs In ‘000). For further information, kindly refer to Management Discussion and Analysis Report, forming a part of this Annual Report.

5. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

The Extract of Annual Return as provided under Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) and as prescribed in Form No. MGT-9 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, is appended as Annexure I to this Report and is also available on the Company’s website www.arrowtextiles.com

6. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

The Board met Six (6) times in Financial Year 2018-19 viz., on 18th May, 2018, 10th August, 2018, 19th September, 2018, 11th October, 2018, 2nd November, 2018 and 8th February, 2019. The details of meetings held and attended by each Director are given in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Report.

7. DIRECTORS’ RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Your Directors hereby confirm that:

i. In the preparation of the annual accounts for Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

ii. Have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at 31st March, 2019 and of the profit of the Company for that period.

iii. Have taken proper and sufficientcare for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

iv. Have prepared the annual accounts for Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019 on a ‘going concern’ basis.

v. Have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and have been operating efficiently

vi. Have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

8. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Independent Directors of the Company have submitted the declaration of independence as required under Section 149(7) of the Act and Regulation 25(8) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), confirming that they meet the criteria of Independence under Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16 (1)(b) of Listing Regulations as amended from time to time. The Independent Directors have also confirmed that they have complied with the Company’s Code of Business Conduct & Ethics.

9. POLICY ON DIRECTORS’ APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

The Policy of the Company on Directors’ appointment and remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director and other matters provided under sub-section (3) of Section 178 of the Act and Regulation 19 of Listing Regulations is appended as Annexure II to this Report.

10. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE ACT

The details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Act, read with Companies (Meetings of Board and Its Powers) Rules, 2014 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements forming part of this Annual Report.

11. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

During the Financial Year 2018-19, your Company has entered into transactions with related parties as defined under section 2(76) of the Act and Rules made thereunder, Regulation 23 of the Listing Regulations. During the Financial Year 2018-19, transactions with related parties which qualify as material transactions as per Listing Regulations are given in Form AOC - 2 as per the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 in Annexure III to this Report.

The details of related party transactions as required under IND AS-24 are set out in notes to accounts to the Standalone Financial Statements forming part of this Annual Report. The Policy on Related Party Transactions may be accessed on the Company’s website at the link: http://www.arrowtextiles.com/Related-Party-Transaction-Policy.pdf

12. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the Report.

13. PARTICULARS REGARDING CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The particulars in respect of conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo, as required under Section 134(3)(m) of the Act read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is appended as Annexure IV to this Report.

14. BUSINESS RISK MANAGEMENT

The Board of Directors of the Company has constituted a Risk Management Committee to frame, implement and monitor the risk management plan for the Company. The Company has a robust Risk Management framework to identify, evaluate business risks and opportunities. This framework seeks to create transparency, minimize adverse impact on the business objectives and enhance the Company’s competitive advantage.

The business risk framework defines the risk identification and its management approach across the enterprise at various levels including documentation and reporting. The framework helps in identifying risks trend, exposure and potential impact analysis on a Company’s business.

15. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The brief outline of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) policy of the Company and the initiatives undertaken by the Company on CSR activities during the year under review are set out in Annexure V of this report in the format prescribed in The Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014.

The CSR policy is available on https://www.arrowtextiles.com/Corporate%20Social%20Responsibility%20Policy.pdf

16. VIGIL MECHANISM

The Company has adopted Vigil Mechanism and Whistle Blower Policy for Directors and Employees in compliance with the provisions of Section 177(10) of the Act and Regulation 22 of the Listing Regulations, to report genuine concerns and to provide for adequate safeguards against victimization of persons who may use such mechanism. During the year no personnel of the Company was denied access to the Audit Committee. The said policy is also available on the Company’s website www.arrowtextiles.com

17. ANNUAL EVALUATION OF PERFORMANCE OF THE BOARD

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and Regulation 19 of the Listing Regulations, the Board has carried out an annual evaluation of the performance of the Board, its Committees and Individual Directors.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee have defined the evaluation criteria for the Board, its Committees and Individual Directors. The Board’s functioning was evaluated after taking inputs from the Directors on various aspects, including inter alia degree of fulfillment of key responsibilities, Board structure and composition, establishment and delineation of responsibilities to various Committees, effectiveness of Board processes, information and functioning.

The Committees of the Board were evaluated after taking inputs from the Committee members on the basis of criteria such as degree of fulfillment of key responsibilities, adequacy of Committee composition and effectiveness of meetings.

The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of the individual directors on aspects such as attendance and contribution at Board/ Committee Meetings and guidance/support to the management outside Board/ Committee Meetings. In addition, the Chairman was also evaluated on key aspects of his role, including setting the strategic agenda of the Board, encouraging active engagement by all Board members.

The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board, excluding the Director being evaluated. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non-Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors who also reviewed the performance of the Board as a whole.

In a separate meeting of independent directors, performance of Non-Independent Directors, performance of the board as a whole and performance of the Chairman was evaluated, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors.

18. SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURE AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company does not have any subsidiary, joint venture and associate companies. However, the Company has formulated policy for determining material subsidiary and the same is available on Company’s website and the same may be accessed at the link http://www.arrowtextiles.com/Policy-for-Determining-Material-Subsidiaries.pdf

19. DETAILS RELATING TO DEPOSITS, COVERED UNDER CHAPTER V OF THE ACT

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits during the Financial Year 2018-19 in terms of Chapter V of the Act.

20. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

21. INTERNAL CONTROL WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company has in place adequate internal financial control with reference to financial statements.

The Company has adopted accounting policies which are in line with the Indian Accounting Standards notified under Section 133 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Act read together with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015.

The Company in preparing its financial statements makes judgments and estimates based on sound policies and uses external agencies to verify/ validate them as and when appropriate. The basis of such judgments and estimates are also approved by the Statutory Auditors and Audit Committee.

The Internal Auditor evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control system, accounting procedures and policies adopted by the Company for efficient conduct of its business, adherence to Company’s policies, safeguarding of Company’s assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors and timely preparation of reliable financial information etc. Based on the report of internal audit function, process owners undertake corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the controls. Significant audit observations and corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board.

22. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

During the year under review, Mr. Chand Arora resigned from the Directorship of the Company with effect from 31st October, 2018. The Board places on record its appreciation for the valuable services and guidance given by him during his tenure. Dr. Ram H. Shroff appointed as Managing Director of the Company with effect from 1st November, 2018. In accordance with the provisions of the Section 152(6)(e) of the Act, Dr. Ram H. Shroff, Director of the Company will retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. Pursuant to recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and subject to approval of members at ensuing Annual General Meeting Mr. Aurobind Patel, Mr. Aditya Mangaldas and Dr. Vrajesh Udani will be re-appointed as an Independent Directors on the Board of Directors of the Company in accordance with Section 149(4) of the Act, with effect from 04th August, 2019 to hold office for a second (2nd) term of five (5) consecutive years. Ms. Deepika Pandey, Company Secretary and Compliance officer has resigned from the Company with effect from 11th May, 2018. and Mr. Saurabh Gangadhare, Company Secretary was appointed as Company Secretary designated as Key Managerial Personnel of the Company w.e.f. 18th May, 2018.

23. AUDITORS

1. Statutory Auditor

M/s. M. H. S. & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No: 141079W), were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company at the 10th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 15th Annual General Meeting.

Your Company has received a confirmation from M/s. M. H. S. & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No: 141079W) to the effect that they are not disqualified within the meaning of Section 141 and other applicable provisions of the Act and rules made thereunder.

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks or disclaimers made by Statutory Auditor of the Company, in his audit report.

2. Secretarial Auditor

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors of the Company have appointed M/s. A. K. Jain & Co., Company Secretaries in Practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2019. The Secretarial Audit Report is appended as Annexure VI to this Report.

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks or disclaimers made by Secretarial Auditor of the Company, in his secretarial audit report except as stated below:

Observation by Secretarial Auditor:

During the period under review the Company has generally complied with the provisions of the Act, Rules, Regulations, Guidelines, standards etc. except to the observation that the Company has not spent towards the Corporate Social Responsibility pursuant to Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Managements Reply:

The amount of Rs 2,702 (‘000) which remained unutilized for FY 2016-17 and FY 2017-18 due to unavoidable circumstances was utilised by the Company in April 2019. The amount which remained unutilized for FY 2018-19 of Rs 1,048.77 (‘000) shall be added to the CSR budget for the Financial Year 2019-20 and it will be the endeavor of the company to ensure full utilization of allocated CSR budget.

24. REPORTING OF FRAUDS

There was no instance of fraud during the year under review, which required the Statutory Auditors to report to the Audit Committee and / or Board under Section 143(12) of Act and Rules framed thereunder.

25. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

As per Regulation 34(2) read with Schedule V of the Listing Regulations, Management Discussions and Analysis Report is provided in a separate section and forms an integral part of this Annual Report.

26. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

As per Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of the Listing Regulations, a separate section on corporate governance practices followed by the Company, together with a certificate from the practicing Company Secretary confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance forms an integral part of this Annual Report.

27. AUDIT COMMITTEE OF THE COMPANY

The Company’s Audit Committee comprises the following Directors:

1. Mr. Aditya Mangaldas (Chairman);

2. Dr. Ram H. Shroff;

3. Mr. Aurobind Patel and

4. Dr. Vrajesh Udani

The composition of the Audit Committee is in compliance with the requirements of Section 177 of the Act, Regulation 18 of the Listing Regulations as amended from time to time and guidance note issued by Stock Exchanges.

28. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

A statement comprising the names of top 10 employees in terms of remuneration drawn and every persons employed throughout the year, who were in receipt of remuneration in terms of Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is not being sent alongwith this annual report to the members of the Company in line with the provisions of Section 136 of the Act. Members who are interested in obtaining these particulars may write to the Company Secretary at the Registered Office Company of the .

The disclosures in terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act, read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are provided in Annexure VI to this Report.

29. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013.

The Company has complied with the provisions relating to constitution of Internal Complaints Committee and has Anti-Sexual Harassment policy pursuant to the provisions of The Sexual Harassment of Woman at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act 2013. The Company did not receive any such complaints during the financial year 2018-19.

30. COMPLIANCE OF THE SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

During the financial year, the Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards i.e SS-1 and SS-2 as issued by the Institute of the Company Secretaries of India.

31. SCHEME OF AMALGAMATION

The Company, as per the order of the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (‘NCLT’) dated 15th March, 2019, had convened a meeting of the members on 22nd April, 2019 wherein the members have approved the scheme of amalgamation of Arrow Textiles Limited (‘First Transferor Company’) and MMG India Private Limited (‘Second Transferor Company’) with Delta Magnets Limited (Transferee Company) and their respective shareholders with requisite majority. Further The Company has fileda petition with National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on 25th April, 2019 for obtaining sanction to the Scheme pursuant to the provisions of Section 230 to Section 232 of the

Companies Act, 2013. The final hearing on the same is awaited.

32. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors express their sincere appreciation for the co-operation received from shareholders, bankers and other business constituents during the year under review. Your Directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the commitment displayed by all executives, officers and staff, resulting in the successful performance of the Company during the year.