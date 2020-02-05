iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Arrow Textiles Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

9
(-1.10%)
Feb 5, 2020|03:29:25 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Arrow Textiles Ltd Merged

Arrow Textiles Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

2.53

5.74

8.08

6.92

Depreciation

-4.45

-3.94

-4.19

-3.9

Tax paid

-0.92

-1.87

-2.76

-2.19

Working capital

1.75

1.18

-3.11

1.75

Other operating items

Operating

-1.09

1.11

-1.99

2.57

Capital expenditure

2.39

-20.52

0.62

7.96

Free cash flow

1.29

-19.4

-1.36

10.53

Equity raised

35.7

31.36

22.45

13.16

Investing

-3.5

4.07

2.05

4

Financing

1.23

1.09

-7.13

4.54

Dividends paid

2.85

2.85

2.27

0

Net in cash

37.58

19.97

18.28

32.23

Arrow Textiles Ltd Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Arrow Textiles Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.