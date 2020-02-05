Arrow Textiles Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
2.53
5.74
8.08
6.92
Depreciation
-4.45
-3.94
-4.19
-3.9
Tax paid
-0.92
-1.87
-2.76
-2.19
Working capital
1.75
1.18
-3.11
1.75
Other operating items
Operating
-1.09
1.11
-1.99
2.57
Capital expenditure
2.39
-20.52
0.62
7.96
Free cash flow
1.29
-19.4
-1.36
10.53
Equity raised
35.7
31.36
22.45
13.16
Investing
-3.5
4.07
2.05
4
Financing
1.23
1.09
-7.13
4.54
Dividends paid
2.85
2.85
2.27
0
Net in cash
37.58
19.97
18.28
32.23
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.