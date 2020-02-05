Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
39.65
47.32
49.13
47.9
yoy growth (%)
-16.21
-3.66
2.55
14.33
Raw materials
-14.1
-17.73
-17.32
-18.76
As % of sales
35.56
37.46
35.25
39.17
Employee costs
-10.7
-10.4
-9.18
-8.2
As % of sales
26.98
21.99
18.7
17.13
Other costs
-8.66
-10.21
-10.54
-8.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.85
21.58
21.45
18.51
Operating profit
6.18
8.97
12.07
12.05
OPM
15.59
18.95
24.58
25.17
Depreciation
-4.45
-3.94
-4.19
-3.9
Interest expense
-0.41
-0.68
-1.24
-1.3
Other income
1.21
1.41
1.44
0.07
Profit before tax
2.53
5.74
8.08
6.92
Taxes
-0.92
-1.87
-2.76
-2.19
Tax rate
-36.58
-32.55
-34.25
-31.7
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.6
3.87
5.31
4.72
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.6
3.87
5.31
4.72
yoy growth (%)
-58.56
-27.01
12.34
32.31
NPM
4.05
8.19
10.81
9.87
