Arrow Textiles Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

9
(-1.10%)
Feb 5, 2020|03:29:25 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

39.65

47.32

49.13

47.9

yoy growth (%)

-16.21

-3.66

2.55

14.33

Raw materials

-14.1

-17.73

-17.32

-18.76

As % of sales

35.56

37.46

35.25

39.17

Employee costs

-10.7

-10.4

-9.18

-8.2

As % of sales

26.98

21.99

18.7

17.13

Other costs

-8.66

-10.21

-10.54

-8.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.85

21.58

21.45

18.51

Operating profit

6.18

8.97

12.07

12.05

OPM

15.59

18.95

24.58

25.17

Depreciation

-4.45

-3.94

-4.19

-3.9

Interest expense

-0.41

-0.68

-1.24

-1.3

Other income

1.21

1.41

1.44

0.07

Profit before tax

2.53

5.74

8.08

6.92

Taxes

-0.92

-1.87

-2.76

-2.19

Tax rate

-36.58

-32.55

-34.25

-31.7

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.6

3.87

5.31

4.72

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.6

3.87

5.31

4.72

yoy growth (%)

-58.56

-27.01

12.34

32.31

NPM

4.05

8.19

10.81

9.87

