Arrow Textiles Ltd Merged Summary

Arrow Textiles Ltd is the leading manufacturer of the specialty textiles in India. The company manufactures woven labels, fabric printed labels, elastic & non-elastic tapes (also known as garment trims). These products form a part of garment packaging products and are used for apparels and made-ups such as terry towels and home furnishings.The company specializes in offering quick solutions & samples and can handle a variety of products as well as can communicate easily by using web-based ERP software. They remain the preferred choice of many leading Indian brands, both for hosiery & outer wear. The company is having their manufacturing unit at Nasik in Maharashtra with an installed capacity of 18 woven label looms, 7 printed label machines & 59 woven tapes looms. The company was awarded with an ISO 9001 certification from BVQI. The company markets their products through their depots which are located in Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi and Tirupur. They also have an agent in Kolkata to cater to demand from the local markets. In addition, they also procure orders through their website for overseas orders and the domestic markets where their depots are not located.The companys key products are Underwear Name Waistband Elastic, Woven inner elastics for garments, Printed woven elastics, Woven tapes (non-elastic) (plain or print), Fabric printed labels, Woven labels (slit-edge), Woven-edge, woven labels, Woven-edge substrates for printing and 100% cotton twill tapes, ready-to-dye.Arrow Textiles Ltd was incorporated on January 30, 2008. During the year 2008-09, as per the scheme of arrangement between the company and Arrow Webtex Ltd (now known as Delta Corp Ltd) in which the textile division of Arrow Webtex Ltd was de-merged and transferred to the company as a going concern basis with effect from the appointed date, April 1, 2008. Consequent upon the de-merger of textiles division of Arrow Webtex Ltd into the company, the company is centered around consumer satisfaction by providing them various tailor made quality products which resulted 22,000 different products produced by the company during the year.During the year 2009-10, the company increased the production capacity of Woven Tapes from 23,976 meters to 24,404 meters. They also increased the production of Printed Label from 540,000 Nos to 570,000 Nos. The shares of the company were listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) and The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) with effect from May 11, 2009.