Summary

Lagnam Spintex Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the nameLagnam Spintex Private Limited at Bhilwara, Rajasthan on June 11,2010. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Lagnam Spintex Limitedon January 31,2018.The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified Company engaged in the business of Manufacture and Export of Cotton Yarn. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of high quality open end yarn ranging from count Ne 4 to Ne 20 which is used in Denim, Terry Towels, Bottom Wears, Home Textiles and Industrial Fabrics. The company has been recognized as One Star Export House by the Director General of Foreign Trade with a certificate valid from 2017 to 2022. The Company has also received OEKO Tex certification. The company focuses on timely and most competitive price delivery, maintaining long term relations and ensuring high quality cotton yarn is manufactured for which it has also been certified by USTER Technologies AG thus demonstrating the ethics and processes adapted by the company.In September 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 60,00,000 Equity Shares by raising money from public aggregating to Rs 24.6 Crore.The Expansion Project of 25536 ring spindles at a total cost of Rs 125.40 Crores to produce 100% cotton yarn was implemented and commercial production started w.e.f. 31st July 2019.The Solar Power Plant of 1.7 MW was commissioned in January, 2022. The Companys Expan

