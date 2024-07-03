iifl-logo-icon 1
Lagnam Spintex Ltd Share Price

121.5
(-1.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open122.51
  • Day's High124
  • 52 Wk High175.76
  • Prev. Close123.33
  • Day's Low120.05
  • 52 Wk Low 83.6
  • Turnover (lac)120.88
  • P/E15.71
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value62.77
  • EPS7.85
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)214.68
  • Div. Yield0.41
No Records Found

Lagnam Spintex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

122.51

Prev. Close

123.33

Turnover(Lac.)

120.88

Day's High

124

Day's Low

120.05

52 Week's High

175.76

52 Week's Low

83.6

Book Value

62.77

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

214.68

P/E

15.71

EPS

7.85

Divi. Yield

0.41

Lagnam Spintex Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Apr, 2024

arrow

24 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 09 Jul, 2024

arrow

Lagnam Spintex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Lagnam Spintex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.49%

Non-Promoter- 31.50%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 31.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Lagnam Spintex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.67

17.67

17.67

17.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

91.28

76.62

67.69

40.61

Net Worth

108.95

94.29

85.36

58.28

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

348.44

205.22

176.44

83.9

yoy growth (%)

69.78

16.31

110.28

11.82

Raw materials

-231.83

-139.51

-128.6

-59.47

As % of sales

66.53

67.98

72.88

70.87

Employee costs

-11.78

-8.82

-7.7

-1.51

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

40.54

6.88

0.6

5.72

Depreciation

-7.52

-7.55

-5.93

-2.61

Tax paid

-11.74

-2.41

0.52

-1.01

Working capital

29.52

20.25

38.42

5.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

69.78

16.31

110.28

11.82

Op profit growth

124.59

67.7

47.07

-6.03

EBIT growth

174.06

89.36

15.55

-5.59

Net profit growth

543.65

298.41

-76.15

12.25

No Record Found

Lagnam Spintex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Lagnam Spintex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

D P Mangal

ED / MD / Promoter

Anand Mangal

WTD & Executive Director

Shubh Mangal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vijay Singh Bapna

Independent Non Exe. Director

J C Laddha

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anil Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dipali Mathur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lagnam Spintex Ltd

Summary

Lagnam Spintex Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the nameLagnam Spintex Private Limited at Bhilwara, Rajasthan on June 11,2010. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Lagnam Spintex Limitedon January 31,2018.The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified Company engaged in the business of Manufacture and Export of Cotton Yarn. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of high quality open end yarn ranging from count Ne 4 to Ne 20 which is used in Denim, Terry Towels, Bottom Wears, Home Textiles and Industrial Fabrics. The company has been recognized as One Star Export House by the Director General of Foreign Trade with a certificate valid from 2017 to 2022. The Company has also received OEKO Tex certification. The company focuses on timely and most competitive price delivery, maintaining long term relations and ensuring high quality cotton yarn is manufactured for which it has also been certified by USTER Technologies AG thus demonstrating the ethics and processes adapted by the company.In September 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 60,00,000 Equity Shares by raising money from public aggregating to Rs 24.6 Crore.The Expansion Project of 25536 ring spindles at a total cost of Rs 125.40 Crores to produce 100% cotton yarn was implemented and commercial production started w.e.f. 31st July 2019.The Solar Power Plant of 1.7 MW was commissioned in January, 2022. The Companys Expan
Company FAQs

What is the Lagnam Spintex Ltd share price today?

The Lagnam Spintex Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹121.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lagnam Spintex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lagnam Spintex Ltd is ₹214.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lagnam Spintex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lagnam Spintex Ltd is 15.71 and 1.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lagnam Spintex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lagnam Spintex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lagnam Spintex Ltd is ₹83.6 and ₹175.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lagnam Spintex Ltd?

Lagnam Spintex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.28%, 3 Years at 26.38%, 1 Year at 38.26%, 6 Month at -15.14%, 3 Month at 9.38% and 1 Month at -1.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lagnam Spintex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lagnam Spintex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.50 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 31.50 %

