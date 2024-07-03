SectorTextiles
Open₹122.51
Prev. Close₹123.33
Turnover(Lac.)₹120.88
Day's High₹124
Day's Low₹120.05
52 Week's High₹175.76
52 Week's Low₹83.6
Book Value₹62.77
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)214.68
P/E15.71
EPS7.85
Divi. Yield0.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.67
17.67
17.67
17.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
91.28
76.62
67.69
40.61
Net Worth
108.95
94.29
85.36
58.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
348.44
205.22
176.44
83.9
yoy growth (%)
69.78
16.31
110.28
11.82
Raw materials
-231.83
-139.51
-128.6
-59.47
As % of sales
66.53
67.98
72.88
70.87
Employee costs
-11.78
-8.82
-7.7
-1.51
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
40.54
6.88
0.6
5.72
Depreciation
-7.52
-7.55
-5.93
-2.61
Tax paid
-11.74
-2.41
0.52
-1.01
Working capital
29.52
20.25
38.42
5.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
69.78
16.31
110.28
11.82
Op profit growth
124.59
67.7
47.07
-6.03
EBIT growth
174.06
89.36
15.55
-5.59
Net profit growth
543.65
298.41
-76.15
12.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
D P Mangal
ED / MD / Promoter
Anand Mangal
WTD & Executive Director
Shubh Mangal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vijay Singh Bapna
Independent Non Exe. Director
J C Laddha
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anil Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dipali Mathur
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Lagnam Spintex Ltd
Summary
Lagnam Spintex Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the nameLagnam Spintex Private Limited at Bhilwara, Rajasthan on June 11,2010. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Lagnam Spintex Limitedon January 31,2018.The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified Company engaged in the business of Manufacture and Export of Cotton Yarn. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of high quality open end yarn ranging from count Ne 4 to Ne 20 which is used in Denim, Terry Towels, Bottom Wears, Home Textiles and Industrial Fabrics. The company has been recognized as One Star Export House by the Director General of Foreign Trade with a certificate valid from 2017 to 2022. The Company has also received OEKO Tex certification. The company focuses on timely and most competitive price delivery, maintaining long term relations and ensuring high quality cotton yarn is manufactured for which it has also been certified by USTER Technologies AG thus demonstrating the ethics and processes adapted by the company.In September 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 60,00,000 Equity Shares by raising money from public aggregating to Rs 24.6 Crore.The Expansion Project of 25536 ring spindles at a total cost of Rs 125.40 Crores to produce 100% cotton yarn was implemented and commercial production started w.e.f. 31st July 2019.The Solar Power Plant of 1.7 MW was commissioned in January, 2022. The Companys Expan
Read More
The Lagnam Spintex Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹121.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lagnam Spintex Ltd is ₹214.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Lagnam Spintex Ltd is 15.71 and 1.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lagnam Spintex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lagnam Spintex Ltd is ₹83.6 and ₹175.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Lagnam Spintex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.28%, 3 Years at 26.38%, 1 Year at 38.26%, 6 Month at -15.14%, 3 Month at 9.38% and 1 Month at -1.52%.
