|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
348.44
205.22
176.44
83.9
yoy growth (%)
69.78
16.31
110.28
11.82
Raw materials
-231.83
-139.51
-128.6
-59.47
As % of sales
66.53
67.98
72.88
70.87
Employee costs
-11.78
-8.82
-7.7
-1.51
As % of sales
3.38
4.29
4.36
1.8
Other costs
-46.38
-30.87
-24.62
-12.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.31
15.04
13.95
14.74
Operating profit
58.43
26.01
15.51
10.54
OPM
16.76
12.67
8.79
12.57
Depreciation
-7.52
-7.55
-5.93
-2.61
Interest expense
-10.87
-11.87
-9.3
-2.84
Other income
0.51
0.29
0.33
0.63
Profit before tax
40.54
6.88
0.6
5.72
Taxes
-11.74
-2.41
0.52
-1.01
Tax rate
-28.96
-35.01
86.69
-17.8
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
28.79
4.47
1.12
4.7
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
28.79
4.47
1.12
4.7
yoy growth (%)
543.65
298.41
-76.15
12.25
NPM
8.26
2.18
0.63
5.61
