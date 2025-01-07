iifl-logo-icon 1
Lagnam Spintex Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

123.31
(1.49%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

348.44

205.22

176.44

83.9

yoy growth (%)

69.78

16.31

110.28

11.82

Raw materials

-231.83

-139.51

-128.6

-59.47

As % of sales

66.53

67.98

72.88

70.87

Employee costs

-11.78

-8.82

-7.7

-1.51

As % of sales

3.38

4.29

4.36

1.8

Other costs

-46.38

-30.87

-24.62

-12.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.31

15.04

13.95

14.74

Operating profit

58.43

26.01

15.51

10.54

OPM

16.76

12.67

8.79

12.57

Depreciation

-7.52

-7.55

-5.93

-2.61

Interest expense

-10.87

-11.87

-9.3

-2.84

Other income

0.51

0.29

0.33

0.63

Profit before tax

40.54

6.88

0.6

5.72

Taxes

-11.74

-2.41

0.52

-1.01

Tax rate

-28.96

-35.01

86.69

-17.8

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

28.79

4.47

1.12

4.7

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

28.79

4.47

1.12

4.7

yoy growth (%)

543.65

298.41

-76.15

12.25

NPM

8.26

2.18

0.63

5.61

