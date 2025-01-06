iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lagnam Spintex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

121.5
(-1.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Lagnam Spintex Ltd

Lagnam Spintex FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

40.54

6.88

0.6

5.72

Depreciation

-7.52

-7.55

-5.93

-2.61

Tax paid

-11.74

-2.41

0.52

-1.01

Working capital

29.52

20.25

38.42

5.93

Other operating items

Operating

50.79

17.17

33.6

8.02

Capital expenditure

2.36

-20.65

114.43

6.18

Free cash flow

53.15

-3.47

148.03

14.2

Equity raised

79.5

72.8

56.32

37.95

Investing

0.09

-0.12

0.13

-0.07

Financing

-4.79

-12.83

114.03

9.66

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

127.95

56.37

318.52

61.74

Lagnam Spintex : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Lagnam Spintex Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.