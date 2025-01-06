Lagnam Spintex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
40.54
6.88
0.6
5.72
Depreciation
-7.52
-7.55
-5.93
-2.61
Tax paid
-11.74
-2.41
0.52
-1.01
Working capital
29.52
20.25
38.42
5.93
Other operating items
Operating
50.79
17.17
33.6
8.02
Capital expenditure
2.36
-20.65
114.43
6.18
Free cash flow
53.15
-3.47
148.03
14.2
Equity raised
79.5
72.8
56.32
37.95
Investing
0.09
-0.12
0.13
-0.07
Financing
-4.79
-12.83
114.03
9.66
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
127.95
56.37
318.52
61.74
