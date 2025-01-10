Lagnam Spintex Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.67
17.67
17.67
17.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
91.28
76.62
67.69
40.61
Net Worth
108.95
94.29
85.36
58.28
Minority Interest
Debt
377.74
183.91
163.58
168.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
32.2
19.25
19.81
8.14
Total Liabilities
518.89
297.45
268.75
234.79
Fixed Assets
353.76
162.52
144.47
149.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.14
0.27
0.36
0.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.9
0.38
0.44
0
Networking Capital
157.81
134.09
119.54
84.69
Inventories
91.41
83.69
57.17
39.78
Inventory Days
59.88
70.74
Sundry Debtors
53.19
28.42
40.3
34.98
Debtor Days
42.21
62.21
Other Current Assets
34.71
36.08
33.65
23.91
Sundry Creditors
-5.09
-4.94
-1.58
-4.94
Creditor Days
1.65
8.78
Other Current Liabilities
-16.41
-9.16
-10
-9.04
Cash
0.28
0.18
3.95
0.45
Total Assets
518.89
297.44
268.76
234.8
