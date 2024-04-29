To,

The Members,

Lagnam Spintex Limited,

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of LAGNAM SPINTEX LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet

st

as at 31 March 2024, and the Statement of Pro t and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of signi cant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as Standalone Financial Statements)

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone nancial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended (Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and the pro t and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash ows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone nancial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) speci ed under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have ful lled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is suf cient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone nancial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most signi cance in our audit of the standalone nancial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone nancial statements as a whole, and in for mingour opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information other than the nancial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the nancial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone nancial statements that give a true and fair view of the nancial position, nancial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash ows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards speci ed under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal nancial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone nancial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone nancial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys nancial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone nancial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to in uence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone nancial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone nancial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is suf cient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal nancial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast signi cant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone nancial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone nancial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone nancial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and signi cant audit ndings, including any signi cant de ciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most signi cance in the audit of the standalone nancial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest bene ts of such communication.

Emphasis of Matters

The Company has provided depreciation on Plant and Machinery considering the same as Continuous Process Plant based on technical experts advice. This being a technical matter, no opinion is expressed thereon. Refer note no.1-VI & 2 to the accompanying nancial statements.

Our opinion is not quali ed in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure-I a statement on the matters speci ed in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Pro t and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flow and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone

nancial statements comply with the Accounting Standards speci ed under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) O n t h e b a s i s o f t h e w r i t t e n representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disquali ed as on 31 March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal nancial controls over nancial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure-II on this matter.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended:

According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has paid or provided for the managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the companies Act, 2013.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its nancial position in its standalone nancial statements - Refer Note 38 to the standalone nancial statements;

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) According to management representation, information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not advanced or loaned or invested any fund to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies) during the year.

(v) According to management representation, information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not received any fund from any other person(s) or entity(ies) during the year to lend or invest or provide guarantee or security to or in other persons or entities.

(vi) The company has complied the provisions of sec 123 of Companies Act, 2013 on declaration of dividends during the year.

(vii) According to management representation and on the basis of our test checks, the company is having audit trail facility in the software used by it and the same has been operated throughout the year. The audit trail has not been tampered and has been preserved by the company as per statutory requirements.

For SSMS & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No.19351C Place: Bhilwara (Satish Somani) Date: 29.04.2024 Partner UDIN : 24076241BKGYXP1361 M.No. 076241

The Annexure referred to in our report of even date to the members of Lagnam Spintex Limited on the accounts of the company for the year ended 31 March, 2024. We report that:

(i) (a) (A) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

(B) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets;

(b) These Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically veri ed by the management at reasonable intervals, no any material discrepancies were noticed on such veri cation;

(c) The title deeds of all the Immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) As per the information given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the "Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988.

(ii) (a) Physical veri cation of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management. No any material discrepancies were noticed on physical veri cation.

(b) Quarterly returns or statements led by the company with banks those sanctioned working capital limits to the company, are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

(iii) The company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, rms, Limited liability partnerships or other parties during the year.

(iv) The company has not entered any transaction in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security covered under section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(v) The company has not accepted deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits under provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts relating to materials, labour and other items of cost maintained by the company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained.

(vii) (a) The company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. There are no arrears of outstanding undisputed statutory dues as at the last day of the nancial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the records of company, particulars of statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as under:-

Sr.No. Name of Statue Nature of Due Amount (Rs. In Lac) Forum where dispute is pending 1. Income Tax, Tax 29.12 Commissioner 1961 Interest 26.40 Appeal, Ajmer

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction not recorded in books of account as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a declared wilful defaulter by any bank or nancial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the company has obtained term loans for capital expansion plans & other working capital loans for the purpose of working capital and are applied for the purpose for which the same were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not utilized any short term fund for long term purposes.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, hence para (e) and (f) are not applicable to the company.

(x) (a) The company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

(xi) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) There is no case, hence no report under sub-Section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been led in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014.

(c) According to information and explanations given to us, no whistle-blower complaints are received during the year.

(xii) The company does not fall under the category of Nidhi Company, hence provisions speci ed in Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to the company.

(xiii) The company has complied the provision of sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act 2013 on all transactions with the related parties and the details have been disclosed in the nancial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with size and nature of its business in accordance with section 138 of Companies Act, 2013.

(b) We have considered the reports of the Internal Auditors issued for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him covered under the provisions of section 192 of Companies Act, 2013.

(xvi) (a) The Company has not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as de ned in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, hence para (c) and (d) is not applicable to the company.

(xvii) The Company has neither incurred cash loss in current nancial year nor in the immediately preceding nancial year.

(xviii) We are the continuing auditor of the company from previous nancial year, hence there is no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

(xix) In our opinion, on the basis of the nancial ratios, aging and expected dates of realization of

nancial assets and payment of nancial liabilities, other information accompanying the nancial statements, no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) (a) The company does not have any unspent amount to transfer to a Fund speci ed in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the nancial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act.

(b) The company does not have any ongoing project as speci ed in sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act.

(xxi) The company does not have consolidated nancial statements, hence this para is not applicable to the company.

For SSMS & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No.19351C Place: Bhilwara (Satish Somani) Date: 29.04.2024 Partner UDIN : 24076241BKGYXP1361 M.No. 076241

Annexure II

To the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal nancial controls over nancial reporting of Lagnam Spintex Limited, Bhilwara ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone nancial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal nancial controls system over nancial reporting and such internal nancial controls over nancial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal nancial controls based on criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal nancial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and ef cient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable nancial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal nancial controls over nancial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal nancial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal nancial controls over nancial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal nancial controls system over nancial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal nancial controls over nancial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal nancial controls over nancial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the nancial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is suf cient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal nancial controls system over nancial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal nancial control over nancial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of nancial reporting and the preparation of nancial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal nancial control over nancial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly re ect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of nancial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and the receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the nancial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal nancial controls over nancial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal nancial controls over nancial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal nancial control over nancial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.