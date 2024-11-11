Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Lagnam Spintex Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Lagnam Spintex Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 20 Apr 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and dividend. Lagnam Spintex Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

Lagnam Spintex Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 30, 2024.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024