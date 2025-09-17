No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.46
4.11
4.11
4.11
Preference Capital
0
0.32
0.32
0.32
Reserves
47.03
50.3
45.59
36.68
Net Worth
66.49
54.73
50.02
41.11
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,864.5
|0
|1,94,934.1
|-118.18
|0.35
|9,223.13
|799.35
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
29.96
|35.25
|15,267.82
|139.36
|1.2
|1,700.23
|7.69
Swan Corp Ltd
SWANCORP
463.6
|0
|14,531.86
|7.72
|0.02
|48
|145.78
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
445.9
|15.11
|12,896.65
|201.62
|1.12
|2,342.32
|331.15
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
128.2
|28.49
|12,458.58
|75.98
|0.13
|1,882.93
|40.19
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
SVY # 279 & 280, Unit #.13,Sub,
Plot# 18 Sec.3 Dholi In.S.Park,
Gujarat - 382240
Tel: +91 70690 08810
Website: http://www.siddhicotspin.com
Email: cs@siddhicotspin.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by Siddhi Cotspin Ltd
