Siddhi Cotspin Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.46
4.11
4.11
4.11
Preference Capital
0
0.32
0.32
0.32
Reserves
47.03
50.3
45.59
36.68
Net Worth
66.49
54.73
50.02
41.11
Minority Interest
Debt
90.58
113.78
139.03
133.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.31
4.92
5.24
3.56
Total Liabilities
161.38
173.43
194.29
178.21
Fixed Assets
67.24
76.24
82.7
98.68
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
92.4
82.44
100.02
77.34
Inventories
22.88
22.15
28.88
18.74
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
70.68
47.98
43.42
31.16
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
18.71
22.87
34.8
32.93
Sundry Creditors
-13.27
-8.36
-3.53
-2.81
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-6.6
-2.2
-3.55
-2.68
Cash
1.75
14.73
11.57
2.18
Total Assets
161.39
173.41
194.29
178.2
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.