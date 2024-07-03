iifl-logo-icon 1
United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd Share Price

162.2
(-0.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:55 PM

  • Open0
  • Day's High165.75
  • 52 Wk High166.66
  • Prev. Close162.5
  • Day's Low161
  • 52 Wk Low 78.55
  • Turnover (lac)35.54
  • P/E35.79
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value38.5
  • EPS4.54
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)372.27
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

0

Prev. Close

162.5

Turnover(Lac.)

35.54

Day's High

165.75

Day's Low

161

52 Week's High

166.66

52 Week's Low

78.55

Book Value

38.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

372.27

P/E

35.79

EPS

4.54

Divi. Yield

0

United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd Corporate Action

18 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.28%

Non-Promoter- 6.11%

Institutions: 6.11%

Non-Institutions: 43.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.95

24.05

20.95

20.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

56.68

39.64

34.16

24.59

Net Worth

79.63

63.69

55.11

45.54

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

209.78

264.13

163.21

104.26

yoy growth (%)

-20.57

61.83

56.53

163.35

Raw materials

-160.6

-210.18

-113.55

-73.67

As % of sales

76.55

79.57

69.57

70.66

Employee costs

-6.7

-8.27

-6.96

-4.08

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.2

4.1

3.09

1.95

Depreciation

-10.37

-11.13

-11.02

-9.46

Tax paid

-1.66

-0.65

-1.19

-0.62

Working capital

-0.23

-2.53

24.2

18.72

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-20.57

61.83

56.53

163.35

Op profit growth

9.91

-1.97

57.14

205.42

EBIT growth

23.34

-2.21

130.16

79.64

Net profit growth

-84.27

81.31

42.42

26.99

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

908.48

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

908.48

Other Operating Income

2.84

Other Income

0

United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Gagan Nirmal Mittal

Director

Ritesh Hada

Independent Director

Sejalben Shantilal Parmar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aziz Firojbhai Vanak

Director

Nirmalkumar Mangalchand Mittal

Independent Director

Safal Patel

Independent Director

Rashmi Ajaykumar Aahuja

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd

Summary

United Polyfab Gujarat Limited was incorporated as United Polyfab (Unit-II) Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated November 16, 2010, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. Consequent upon the conversion of the Company to Public Limited, the name changed to United Polyfab (Unit-II) Limited dated December 3, 2015 and further was changed to United Polyfab Gujarat Limited and Certificate of Incorporation dated December 11, 2015, pursuant to the change of name was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. United Polyfab Gujarat is a leading textile company, which manufactures and produces cotton yarn and woven fabrics. In the initial stages of 3 years till September, 2013 the Company was engaged in the trading business of Grey cloth fabrics. However, Promoters are engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading since 2006. To avail the rich experience of promoters in the said field, the Company commenced the manufacturing/weaving of Grey denim, Grey shirting fabric and cotton grey fabric by installing 42 Airjet automatic Looms in October, 2013. It also does the job work of manufacturing/ weaving of gray denim, gray fabric, and gray cotton fabric.The Company is having two units. In one unit company is carrying the business of manufacturing of grey cloth & job work. It uses yarn cloth as raw material & manufactures grey cloth using that. In the second unit, company running spinning unit, in that, the Company uses cotton & manufactured yarn. The C
Company FAQs

What is the United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd share price today?

The United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹162.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd is ₹372.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd is 35.79 and 4.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd is ₹78.55 and ₹166.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd?

United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 126.93%, 3 Years at 107.46%, 1 Year at 65.23%, 6 Month at 85.76%, 3 Month at 24.39% and 1 Month at 14.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.29 %
Institutions - 6.12 %
Public - 43.59 %

QUICKLINKS FOR United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

