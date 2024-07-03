Summary

United Polyfab Gujarat Limited was incorporated as United Polyfab (Unit-II) Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated November 16, 2010, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. Consequent upon the conversion of the Company to Public Limited, the name changed to United Polyfab (Unit-II) Limited dated December 3, 2015 and further was changed to United Polyfab Gujarat Limited and Certificate of Incorporation dated December 11, 2015, pursuant to the change of name was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. United Polyfab Gujarat is a leading textile company, which manufactures and produces cotton yarn and woven fabrics. In the initial stages of 3 years till September, 2013 the Company was engaged in the trading business of Grey cloth fabrics. However, Promoters are engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading since 2006. To avail the rich experience of promoters in the said field, the Company commenced the manufacturing/weaving of Grey denim, Grey shirting fabric and cotton grey fabric by installing 42 Airjet automatic Looms in October, 2013. It also does the job work of manufacturing/ weaving of gray denim, gray fabric, and gray cotton fabric.The Company is having two units. In one unit company is carrying the business of manufacturing of grey cloth & job work. It uses yarn cloth as raw material & manufactures grey cloth using that. In the second unit, company running spinning unit, in that, the Company uses cotton & manufactured yarn. The C

