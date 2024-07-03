Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹162.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹35.54
Day's High₹165.75
Day's Low₹161
52 Week's High₹166.66
52 Week's Low₹78.55
Book Value₹38.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)372.27
P/E35.79
EPS4.54
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.95
24.05
20.95
20.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
56.68
39.64
34.16
24.59
Net Worth
79.63
63.69
55.11
45.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
209.78
264.13
163.21
104.26
yoy growth (%)
-20.57
61.83
56.53
163.35
Raw materials
-160.6
-210.18
-113.55
-73.67
As % of sales
76.55
79.57
69.57
70.66
Employee costs
-6.7
-8.27
-6.96
-4.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.2
4.1
3.09
1.95
Depreciation
-10.37
-11.13
-11.02
-9.46
Tax paid
-1.66
-0.65
-1.19
-0.62
Working capital
-0.23
-2.53
24.2
18.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-20.57
61.83
56.53
163.35
Op profit growth
9.91
-1.97
57.14
205.42
EBIT growth
23.34
-2.21
130.16
79.64
Net profit growth
-84.27
81.31
42.42
26.99
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
908.48
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
908.48
Other Operating Income
2.84
Other Income
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Gagan Nirmal Mittal
Director
Ritesh Hada
Independent Director
Sejalben Shantilal Parmar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aziz Firojbhai Vanak
Director
Nirmalkumar Mangalchand Mittal
Independent Director
Safal Patel
Independent Director
Rashmi Ajaykumar Aahuja
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd
Summary
United Polyfab Gujarat Limited was incorporated as United Polyfab (Unit-II) Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated November 16, 2010, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. Consequent upon the conversion of the Company to Public Limited, the name changed to United Polyfab (Unit-II) Limited dated December 3, 2015 and further was changed to United Polyfab Gujarat Limited and Certificate of Incorporation dated December 11, 2015, pursuant to the change of name was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. United Polyfab Gujarat is a leading textile company, which manufactures and produces cotton yarn and woven fabrics. In the initial stages of 3 years till September, 2013 the Company was engaged in the trading business of Grey cloth fabrics. However, Promoters are engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading since 2006. To avail the rich experience of promoters in the said field, the Company commenced the manufacturing/weaving of Grey denim, Grey shirting fabric and cotton grey fabric by installing 42 Airjet automatic Looms in October, 2013. It also does the job work of manufacturing/ weaving of gray denim, gray fabric, and gray cotton fabric.The Company is having two units. In one unit company is carrying the business of manufacturing of grey cloth & job work. It uses yarn cloth as raw material & manufactures grey cloth using that. In the second unit, company running spinning unit, in that, the Company uses cotton & manufactured yarn. The C
Read More
The United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹162.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd is ₹372.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd is 35.79 and 4.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd is ₹78.55 and ₹166.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 126.93%, 3 Years at 107.46%, 1 Year at 65.23%, 6 Month at 85.76%, 3 Month at 24.39% and 1 Month at 14.24%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.