United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.95
24.05
20.95
20.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
56.68
39.64
34.16
24.59
Net Worth
79.63
63.69
55.11
45.54
Minority Interest
Debt
125.49
114.09
121.37
108.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.71
4.16
3.14
2.3
Total Liabilities
212.83
181.94
179.62
155.96
Fixed Assets
104.73
93.66
98.35
108.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.1
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
103.27
79.52
65.42
42.66
Inventories
25.53
15.39
4.42
3.05
Inventory Days
5.3
Sundry Debtors
98.33
71.41
84.99
48.66
Debtor Days
84.66
Other Current Assets
9.38
8.6
6.39
4.72
Sundry Creditors
-22.17
-9.71
-23.74
-12.97
Creditor Days
22.56
Other Current Liabilities
-7.8
-6.17
-6.64
-0.79
Cash
4.73
8.77
15.85
4.97
Total Assets
212.83
181.95
179.62
155.96
