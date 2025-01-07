Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
209.78
264.13
163.21
104.26
yoy growth (%)
-20.57
61.83
56.53
163.35
Raw materials
-160.6
-210.18
-113.55
-73.67
As % of sales
76.55
79.57
69.57
70.66
Employee costs
-6.7
-8.27
-6.96
-4.08
As % of sales
3.19
3.13
4.26
3.91
Other costs
-18.89
-24.23
-20.82
-12.58
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9
9.17
12.75
12.06
Operating profit
23.56
21.44
21.87
13.92
OPM
11.23
8.11
13.4
13.35
Depreciation
-10.37
-11.13
-11.02
-9.46
Interest expense
-11.36
-6.89
-8.15
-2.92
Other income
0.37
0.69
0.4
0.43
Profit before tax
2.2
4.1
3.09
1.95
Taxes
-1.66
-0.65
-1.19
-0.62
Tax rate
-75.36
-15.91
-38.44
-31.66
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.54
3.45
1.9
1.33
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.54
3.45
1.9
1.33
yoy growth (%)
-84.27
81.31
42.42
26.99
NPM
0.25
1.3
1.16
1.28
