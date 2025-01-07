iifl-logo-icon 1
United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

161.05
(-0.71%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

209.78

264.13

163.21

104.26

yoy growth (%)

-20.57

61.83

56.53

163.35

Raw materials

-160.6

-210.18

-113.55

-73.67

As % of sales

76.55

79.57

69.57

70.66

Employee costs

-6.7

-8.27

-6.96

-4.08

As % of sales

3.19

3.13

4.26

3.91

Other costs

-18.89

-24.23

-20.82

-12.58

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9

9.17

12.75

12.06

Operating profit

23.56

21.44

21.87

13.92

OPM

11.23

8.11

13.4

13.35

Depreciation

-10.37

-11.13

-11.02

-9.46

Interest expense

-11.36

-6.89

-8.15

-2.92

Other income

0.37

0.69

0.4

0.43

Profit before tax

2.2

4.1

3.09

1.95

Taxes

-1.66

-0.65

-1.19

-0.62

Tax rate

-75.36

-15.91

-38.44

-31.66

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.54

3.45

1.9

1.33

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.54

3.45

1.9

1.33

yoy growth (%)

-84.27

81.31

42.42

26.99

NPM

0.25

1.3

1.16

1.28

