United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd Cash Flow Statement

162.2
(-0.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:55 PM

United Polyfab FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.2

4.1

3.09

1.95

Depreciation

-10.37

-11.13

-11.02

-9.46

Tax paid

-1.66

-0.65

-1.19

-0.62

Working capital

-0.23

-2.53

24.2

18.72

Other operating items

Operating

-10.06

-10.21

15.08

10.59

Capital expenditure

2.03

-8.27

62.94

0.52

Free cash flow

-8.02

-18.48

78.02

11.11

Equity raised

76.96

70.98

60.02

44.35

Investing

-0.59

0

0

0

Financing

9.45

-20.35

13.04

45.84

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

77.8

32.15

151.08

101.3

