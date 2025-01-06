United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.2
4.1
3.09
1.95
Depreciation
-10.37
-11.13
-11.02
-9.46
Tax paid
-1.66
-0.65
-1.19
-0.62
Working capital
-0.23
-2.53
24.2
18.72
Other operating items
Operating
-10.06
-10.21
15.08
10.59
Capital expenditure
2.03
-8.27
62.94
0.52
Free cash flow
-8.02
-18.48
78.02
11.11
Equity raised
76.96
70.98
60.02
44.35
Investing
-0.59
0
0
0
Financing
9.45
-20.35
13.04
45.84
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
77.8
32.15
151.08
101.3
