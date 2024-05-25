Annexure-I

To the Members of United Polyfab Gujarat Limited

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of UNITED POLYFAB GUJARAT LIMITED which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the statement of Cash Flows, the statement of changes in equity and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its Profit/Loss and its Cash Flow for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), as amended, issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section

133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that the auditor has considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

v. The company has not declared any dividend during the year as per section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi. The company has used such accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software and audit trail feature has not been tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

As per our Report of Even Date For and on Behalf of For, Rajiv Shah & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. 108454W Place : Ahmedabad Sd/- Date : 25/05/2024 (CA. Rajiv C Shah)Partner M. No. 043261 UDIN : 24043261BKECVV5982

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024:

1) a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plants and Equipments;

b) The Property Plant and Equipments have been physically verified by the management in a phased manner, designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the fixed asset has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies between the books records and the physical fixed assets have been noticed.

c) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the record of the company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

d) The company has not revalued all its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Leasehold assets) through registered valuer.

e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under, thus reporting under clause 3(i)(e).

2) a) The management has conducted the physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals. No discrepancies in of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed.

b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets; The company has been regularly submitting Stock/Book-Debt statement to such bank. According to information and explanation given to us and as disclosed in the financial statement, prepared in accordance with Schedule III of the companies Act, 2013 and rules amended there under, there is no material discrepancies in the books of accounts as compared with returns submitted to bank.

3) According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has, during the year the company has granted loans or advances in the nature of unsecured loans to companies.

(i) According to information and explanation given to us, the company has advanced following amount:

(Amount in Rs.)

Loans Aggregate amount Granted during the year, to; - Subsidiaries - - Other 12,29,52,000 Balance Outstanding at Balance Sheet date in the following classes: - Subsidiary - Others - 23,91,426

(ii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the terms and conditions of loans provided are not prejudicial to the interest of the company,

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the loan repayment schedule is not stipulated. Although rate of interest on the loan has been stipulated. The repayment receipts are regular in nature,

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no overdue for the company and thus reporting under clause 3(iii)(d) is not applicable,

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fresh loans have been extended for renewal of overdue amount and thus reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) is not applicable,

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, following are the details of loans;

(Amount in Rs.)

All Parties Aggregate amount of loans and advances in the nature of loans- - Repayable on Demand - - Advance done in absence of agreement 12,29,52,000 Total 12,29,52,000 Percentage of loans/advances in the nature of loans to the total loans 100 %

All the advances in the nature of loan are received by the company in the same year.

4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and securities.

5) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

6) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the company is required to maintain the Cost Records pursuant to rules made by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the company. The company maintains cost records and accounts as per Companies Act, 2013 and rules amended there under. The company has appointed cost auditor vide filing of Form CRA-2.

7) a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess or GST and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date on which they become payable.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax or GST as at March 31, 2024.

Statement of Disputed Dues

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (in Rs.) Period to which an amount relates (Financial Year) Forum where dispute is pending Remarks, if any Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax Demand 11,510 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax Demand 3,52,300 2021-22 Commissioner of Income Tax Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 Penalty Demand 48,00,000 2021-22 Securities Appellate Tribunal

8) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any transactions not recorded in the books of account, which need to be surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

9) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company

(a) has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) the company is not a declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained

(d) funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes,

(e) the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures,

(f) the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies

10)

(a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments.

(b) On the basis of information and explanations given by the management, the company has made allotment of equity shares during the year pursuant to conversion of equity share warrants. The said allotment was in conformity with section 42 and 62(1)(c) and other applicable rules, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013. The funds raised by the company have been utilized for the purpose for they were raised.

11) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year. On general examination of records of the company, we have not received any whistle blower complaints of the company.

12) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13) In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14)

(a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) Based on the records of the company, provision of section 138 of Companies Act are applicable to the company where the company needs to carry out internal audit as per Company Rules, 2014. We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

15) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

16) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

17) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any cash loss during the year.

18) There has been no resignation of the auditor during the year.

19) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, Financial Ratios along with detailed working as on the date of balance sheet is provided on notes of the financial statement issued by the management of the company is found satisfactorily. Further ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, have been verified by us and we report that no material uncertainity exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. Although we do not provide any guarantee for realization of liabilities.

20) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation provided to us, as per section 135 of the companies act, 2013, there is no unspent amount of Corporate Social Responsibility of company.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation provided to us, there are no any adverse comments as per the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020.

As per our Report of Even Date For and on Behalf of For, Rajiv Shah & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. 108454W Place : Ahmedabad Sd/- Date : 25/05/2024 (CA. Rajiv C Shah) Partner M. No. 043261 UDIN : 24043261BKECVV5982

[Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of UNITED POLYFAB GUJARAT LIMITED as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company. Considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting issued by the "Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.